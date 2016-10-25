If there's no Instagram evidence, did it really happen?

Indeed, a group of bold fashion designers, red carpet favorites, and insiders (think stylists, makeup stars, hair pros) all took to social media to show just how much they enjoyed their time inside L.A.'s Getty Center for the 2016 InStyle Awards on Monday night. Rita Wilson arguably landed one of the most epic selfies of the evening, snapping a picture with the one and only Tom Ford, recipient of this year's Designer of the Year Award.

Other digital natives like Instagram's very own Eva Chen took to the platform to show off our too-cool video booth, where bloggers like Chiara Ferragni also joined in on the Boomerang-like fun.

Additionally, honorees like Sir John, Makeup Artist of the Year, and Priyanka Chopra, Breakthrough Style Star, couldn't help but admire the lavish table set up, which consisted of dimly-lit candles and flowers that, for many, made the evening truly unforgettable.

