Charlize Theron, Gwen Stefani, And More Celebrate At The Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Inaugural Gala

Splash News; Getty Images; Sipa USA
InStyle Staff
Oct 18, 2013 @ 6:29 pm

Last night Beverly Hills was buzzing with excitement and star power as guests gathered to commemorate the Grand Opening of The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts — a brand new venue that will produce and present outstanding theater, music, and dance, with special programming for children. Visionary and co-chair of the evening, Wallis Annenberg, along with fellow co-chair Jamie Tisch, hosted a night sponsored by Salvatore Ferragamo that truly honored and celebrated the arts. Those in attendance spoke about the importance of the performing arts and how it shaped their own lives. "My work is art so you know, I live art almost every day. So I really appreciate it," model Alessandra Ambrosio said. Others mused about childhood memories. "I took dance. I took ballet, and the first recital I did, I had to wear a clown hat with pink and black polka dots. And I still have pictures of it," Maria Bello told InStyle, speaking to the lasting impact the arts has had on her life. To open the evening, guests were treated to a special performance entitled A Dream In An Envelope starring Kevin Spacey and Diane Lane, and featuring dancers from the Paris Opera Ballet, dance sensation Lil’ Buck, and Grammy-winning violinist Hilary Hahn. During dinner, Ferragamo presented its Spring 2014 collection in a runway show, which included new looks designed exclusively for the occasion by Ferragamo's Creative Director Massimiliano Giornetti. Others who came out to support the event included Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale, Rachel Zoe, Charlize Theron, Josh Duhamel, Freida Pinto, Camilla Belle, Demi Moore, Karolina Kurkova, Jason Bateman, and Amy Adams. "I think it's an exciting event to be a part of. I love theater, I love the performing arts. Getting children interacting with art, getting them interacting with each other and with their community, there's only good things that can come of that," Evangeline Lilly said. Additionally, the evening included an unveiling of a Ferragamo pop-up shop within the Center’s Grand Hall, featuring an exclusive line of accessories reflective of the brand's roots in Los Angeles. For more on Ferragamo, turn to page 96 of the November issue, available on newsstands or to download on your tablet beginning today, October 18th.

Click through the gallery to see more photos from last night's event!

— Carita Rizzo

1 of 11 Jen Lowery/Splash News

Charlize Theron

looked stunning in a gold-embroidered black Alexander McQueen gown with a black Ferragamo clutch.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani

the singer and her husband celebrated together, and Stefani dressed her baby bump in a blue-hued fringed Ferragamo gown.
3 of 11 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Rodger Berman and Rachel Zoe

the stylist-turned designer attended the event with husband Rodger Berman, and covered her baby bump in a deep navy Ferragamo gown and major statement necklace.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Dev Patel and Freida Pinto

looked gorgeous in an all-over embellished peach Ferragamo gown at the event with boyfriend Dev Patel.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Camilla Belle

the actress smoldered in a Ferragamo dress with sleek hair and fresh makeup.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

Amy chose a sparkling navy Elie Saab couture dress, Marina B jewels, and Ferragamo satin pumps for the event.
Advertisement
7 of 11 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Massimiliano Giornetti and Demi Moore

Ferragamo's creative director and the actress smile at the gala, both in head-to-toe Ferragamo.
Advertisement
8 of 11 BEImages/Jim Smeal

Maria Bello

“I took dance. I took ballet, and the first recital I did, I had to wear a clown hat with pink and black polka dots. And I still have pictures of it,” the actress said, who was clothed in Ferragamo.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Meyer

the actress and her designer pal buddied up for the evening of celebration.
Advertisement
10 of 11 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Alessandra Ambrosio

in a vibrant red Ferragamo dress, Alessandra Ambrosio reminisced about her performance art days as a child. “I did ballet for like eight years and I did artistic skating too,” she told InStyle.
Advertisement
11 of 11 Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/startraksphoto.com

Dita Von Teese

in a Carolina Herrera amethyst floral lace dress with beaded shoulder detail and amethyst pony beaded belt. “I like my hemlines below the knee, I like to be covered and figure-enhancing without being overly sexual,” she said about her look.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!