Charlize Theron, Gwen Stefani, And More Celebrate At The Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Inaugural Gala

Last night Beverly Hills was buzzing with excitement and star power as guests gathered to commemorate the Grand Opening of The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts — a brand new venue that will produce and present outstanding theater, music, and dance, with special programming for children. Visionary and co-chair of the evening, Wallis Annenberg, along with fellow co-chair Jamie Tisch, hosted a night sponsored by Salvatore Ferragamo that truly honored and celebrated the arts. Those in attendance spoke about the importance of the performing arts and how it shaped their own lives. "My work is art so you know, I live art almost every day. So I really appreciate it," model Alessandra Ambrosio said. Others mused about childhood memories. "I took dance. I took ballet, and the first recital I did, I had to wear a clown hat with pink and black polka dots. And I still have pictures of it," Maria Bello told InStyle, speaking to the lasting impact the arts has had on her life. To open the evening, guests were treated to a special performance entitled A Dream In An Envelope starring Kevin Spacey and Diane Lane, and featuring dancers from the Paris Opera Ballet, dance sensation Lil’ Buck, and Grammy-winning violinist Hilary Hahn. During dinner, Ferragamo presented its Spring 2014 collection in a runway show, which included new looks designed exclusively for the occasion by Ferragamo's Creative Director Massimiliano Giornetti. Others who came out to support the event included Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale, Rachel Zoe, Charlize Theron, Josh Duhamel, Freida Pinto, Camilla Belle, Demi Moore, Karolina Kurkova, Jason Bateman, and Amy Adams. "I think it's an exciting event to be a part of. I love theater, I love the performing arts. Getting children interacting with art, getting them interacting with each other and with their community, there's only good things that can come of that," Evangeline Lilly said. Additionally, the evening included an unveiling of a Ferragamo pop-up shop within the Center’s Grand Hall, featuring an exclusive line of accessories reflective of the brand's roots in Los Angeles. For more on Ferragamo, turn to page 96 of the November issue, available on newsstands or to download on your tablet beginning today, October 18th.

Click through the gallery to see more photos from last night's event!

— Carita Rizzo