2013 Critics’ Choice Television Awards Fashion: Stars Try the Black and White Trend

InStyle Staff
Jun 11, 2013 @ 1:10 pm

TV may have made the switch to color in 1953, but its biggest stars still love black and white. Diane Kruger (in Nina Ricci), Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza (in Roland Mouret), Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (in Reem Acra), and The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco (in Paule Ka) all stepped out in the clean, simple black-and-white for the 2013 Critics’ Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel last night. The look, one of the most popular looks this season, is modern, cool, and assertive—but never in your face—and smacks of self-possession. "I love the cut," Plaza said of who she chose her streamlined design. "It reminds me of vintage Sharon Stone." Click to see what everyone wore to the ceremony.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Carita Rizzo

1 of 20 Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage

Diane Kruger

in Nina Ricci.

2 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Emmy Rossum

in Naeem Khan.

3 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Elisabeth Moss

in RED Valentino and Jimmy Choo heels. She won Best Actress in a Movie or Miniseries for her role in Top of the Lake and was also nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Mad Men.
4 of 20 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kaley Cuoco

in Paule Ka, Palladium by Gottlieb & Sons earrings, Jacob & Co. bracelets, and Jimmy Choo clutch and heels. She tied with Eden Sher of The Middle to win Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role in The Big Bang Theory.

5 of 20 LuMarPhoto / AFF-USA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

in Reem Acra, Irene Neuwirth earrings, and Jimmy Choo heels. She won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Veep.
6 of 20 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Cat Deeley

in Monique Lhuillier. She was nominated for Best Reality Host for So You Think You Can Dance.
7 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Malin Akerman

in Azzaro.
8 of 20 Francis Specker /Landov

Aubrey Plaza

in Roland Mouret and Christian Louboutin clutch and shoes. “I’ve never worn anything this length or this style before,” she said. “I like the back too, it’s really fun. It reminds me of vintage Sharon Stone.”
9 of 20 Andreas Branch/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa USA

Sarah Paulson

in Carolina Herrera and Casadei pumps. She won Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or Mini-Series for ‘American Horror Story: Asylum.
10 of 20 LuMarPhoto / AFF-USA

Abigail Spencer

in J. Mendel, Jimmy Choo shoes, Amanda Pearl clutch, and Jacob amp Co. jewelry. “I love that it looks like a painting,” she said of her dress. “And I loved that if I spilled something on it nobody would know.”
11 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Miranda Cosgrove

in Lela Rose and Jimmy Choo heels.
12 of 20 Francis Specker /Landov

Carrie Preston

in Issa, Lauren Merkin clutch, and L.K. Bennett shoes. “It has such an unusual fabric but it has a really classic line, and I always like to take a few chances with something on the red carpets,” she said of her look.

13 of 20 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Regina King

in Oday Shakar and John Hardy ring. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role on Southland.

14 of 20 LuMarPhoto / AFF-USA

Monica Potter

in Nicole Miller, Jimmy Choo shoes, Alexander McQueen bag, and David Webb jewelry. She won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Parenthood.
15 of 20 Imeh Akpanudosen/WireImage

Maria Menounos

in Notte by Marchesa.
16 of 20 Tony DiMaio/ABACAUSA

Sutton Foster

in Brian Rennie for Basler. Of why she chose the look: “It hides all the right things, you know? I just went on vacation so my goal was that it would still fit,” she said.
17 of 20 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Judy Greer

in Nicole Miller.
18 of 20 Sara De Boer/startraksphoto

Jennifer Carpenter

in Vera Wang.
19 of 20 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Lizzy Caplan

in Bionda Castana and Jimmy Choo.
20 of 20 Sara De Boer/startraksphoto

Casey Wilson

in Tadashi Shoji.

