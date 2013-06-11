2013 Critics’ Choice Television Awards Fashion: Stars Try the Black and White Trend

TV may have made the switch to color in 1953, but its biggest stars still love black and white. Diane Kruger (in Nina Ricci), Parks and Recreation star Aubrey Plaza (in Roland Mouret), Veep actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus (in Reem Acra), and The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco (in Paule Ka) all stepped out in the clean, simple black-and-white for the 2013 Critics’ Choice Television Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel last night. The look, one of the most popular looks this season, is modern, cool, and assertive—but never in your face—and smacks of self-possession. "I love the cut," Plaza said of who she chose her streamlined design. "It reminds me of vintage Sharon Stone." Click to see what everyone wore to the ceremony.
— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Carita Rizzo