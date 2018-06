2011's New Style Stars

1 of 9 Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jemal Countess/WireImage; Rex/Rex USA

2011 was a big year in fashion: Missoni for Target! Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty! The Royal Wedding! But for these eight ladies it was a particularly exciting year. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's slinky dresses, to Elizabeth Olsen's cool girl wardrobe and Pippa Middleton's curve-hugging gowns, these fresh faces gave us all something to talk about on this year's hottest red carpets. Keep an eye on these stylish stars, 2011 was just the beginning.