Click here for complete coverage of the 2009 Sundance Film Festival, and take a look back at Hollywood's hottest stars, like Reese Witherspoon, as they supported their movies at Sundance over the past 25 years.
Randall Michelson/WireImage
1 of
2
Advertisement
1 of 1Randall Michelson/WireImage
Click here for complete coverage of the 2009 Sundance Film Festival, and take a look back at Hollywood's hottest stars, like Reese Witherspoon, as they supported their movies at Sundance over the past 25 years.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.