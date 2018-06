The 2009 Critics Choice Awards

After the fans picked their favorites at the People's Choice Awards earlier this week, it was time for the professionals to have their say at the 14th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, held at the Santa Monica Civic Center. Nominees Angelina Jolie (in Max Azria) and Brad Pitt caused their usual red carpet frenzy, though the stunning actress explained that we won't be seeing much of her on the red carpet once awards season is over. "I am going to work a lot less," Jolie told reporters at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on VH1. "I may work for a few months, but if I do I will probably then take another year and a half off."



-Lindzi Scharf