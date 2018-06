2 of 7 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger charmed the press corps at a photo call and press conference for her romantic comedy, My One and Only, held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Asked by one reporter if she'd drawn from personal experience to play a "desperate woman looking for love," Zellweger played it coy. "Err, experience, is that what you're trying to say?" she asked. "Can I just say no comment?"