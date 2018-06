Hilary Swank (in Versace) Catherine Deneuve and Sir Ben Kingsley were just a few of the international screen stars who turned out to celebrate-and help raise over $800,00-at the seventh annual Cinema for Peace gala at the Berlin Film Festival. Held at the prestigious Konzerthaus in the centre of the German city, the event focused on movies with messages about the preservation of the environment, tolerance and peace, and social commitment. Even though Aussie actress Nicole Kidman couldn't be there, she lent her star profile to the event via satellite. "I am honored that Cinema for Peace invited me to serve this chair for the 2008 gala, unfortunately I can't be there tonight as I'm expecting a baby," Kidman said.



-With reporting by Gaynor Flynn