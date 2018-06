2 of 9 Peter Larsen/WireImage

The Social Songbird



From Hollywood to the Hamptons, Mandy Moore is at the top of every guest list. Though the summer of 2007 was just heating up, the last thing on Moore's mind was taking a vacation. In the month of June she released an album, hit the red carpet to promote her romantic comedy, and got fashionistas in a fall frame of mind with the latest collection from her vintage-inspired knitwear label, Mblem. Moore also traveled to the heart of Texas to show off her designs at F.I.G., a showcase of contemporary apparel showrooms in Dallas' Art District. "[This] is one of my creative outlets and I tend to shy away from calling myself a 'designer,'" Moore told the Dallas Morning News. "I want the line to speak for itself."