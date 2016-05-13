20 Stunning Vintage Photos of the Best Dressed Stars at the Cannes Film Festival

It's no secret that a major part of why we tune in to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet is to see our favorite stars don some of the year's most glamorous gowns. Take, for instance, Amal Clooney, who dropped jaws in a pastel yellow Atelier Versace dress as she arrived hand-in-hand with husband George Clooney for the premiere of his new project, Money Monster, on Thursday.

Yes, the fashion of today is unlike those that precede it, but Hollywood's favorites have delivered unforgettable moments since the festival's first run in 1946. That's why we're celebrating 70 years of exceptional looks with a look at 20 of our all-time favorites. Above, Elizbeth Taylor did what Elizabeth Taylor did best in 1987, rocking a bright red dress with shoulders that truly speak to the decade's over-the-top style. Throw in major Jean Paul Gaultier designs from Madonna, and pictures of elegance way, way back from household names like Grace Kelly and Marilyn Monroe, and you have the best of the best.

Scroll through to see our top 20 picks.

1 of 25 Archive Photos/Getty Images

Brigitte Bardot, 1953

Brigitte Bardot marveled in an all-white gown with a matching fur stole in 1953.

2 of 25 Bettmann Archive

Dorothy Dandridge, 1955

Dorothy Dandridge posed in front of a poster for her new film, Carmen Jones, in 1955.

3 of 25 Pool Benainous/DUCLOS/Gamma-Rapho

Marilyn Monroe, 1955

Marilyn Monroe wowed in 1955. 

4 of 25 Bettmann Archive

Grace Kelly, 1955

Grace Kelly lent her elegance to the festival in 1955 to celebrate her movie, The Country Girl.

5 of 25 Getty Images

Sophia Loren, 1955

Sophia Loren dazzled in 1995.

6 of 25 Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone

Brigitte Bardot, 1956

Brigitte Bardot sported a velvet cape and matching gloves at the festival in 1956.

7 of 25 John Chillingworth/Picture Post

Diana Dors, 1956

Diana Dors overlooked the ocean in an off-the-shoulder dress in 1956.

8 of 25 Bettmann Archive

Mike Todd and Elizabeth Taylor, 1957

Mike Todd and then-wife Elizabeth Taylor proved to be the ultimate couple in 1957, when producer Todd celebrated his new film, Around the World in 80 Days.

9 of 25 Keystone/Getty Images

Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, 1958

Mickey Hargitay and wife Jayne Mansfield arrived together in 1958. 

10 of 25 NOA/Roger Viollet/Getty Images

Zsa Zsa Gabor, 1960

Hungarian-born actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dazzled in a fur stole with a strapless black dress at the 1960 festival. 

11 of 25 Gilbert Tourte/Gamma-Rapho

Michele Mercier, 1961

Michele Mercier arrived in 1961 in a striped getup. 

12 of 25 Paul Schutzer/The LIFE Picture Collection

Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood, 1962

Warren Beatty and Natalie Wood in 1962. 

13 of 25 Bettmann Archive

Tippi Hedren and Alfred Hitchcock, 1963

Tippi Hedren and director Alfred Hitchcock hit the red carpet in 1963 for a screening of their latest film, The Birds. 

14 of 25 Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Catherine Deneuve, 1966

Catherine Deneuve opted for a mod striped dress at the festival in 1966.

15 of 25 Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone

Yoko Ono and John Lennon, 1970

The happy couple attended the festival in 1970. Here, they exude their relaxed style, Ono rocking knee-high leather boots with shorts and a shirt, and Lennon in an all-denim ensemble.

16 of 25 Gilbert Tourte/Gamma-Rapho

Sammy Davis Jr. and Kirk Douglas, 1970

Sammy Davis Jr. and Kirk Douglas raised a glass at the festival in 1970.

17 of 25 Ralph Gatti/AFP

David Bowie, 1978

David Bowie attended in 1978 and rocked the perfect suit for that era.

18 of 25 Ralph Gatti/AFP

Farrah Fawcett, 1978

Farrah Fawcett attended in 1978 in a cozy knit dress.

19 of 25 Dominique Faget/AFP

Elizabeth Taylor, 1987

Elizabeth Taylor exuded glamour in a bright red dress with oversize shoulder detailing in 1987.

20 of 25 Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Charles and Princess Diana, 1987

Prince Charles and Princess Diana wowed at the festival in 1987, where the royal wore Catherine Walker’s pastel blue gown. 

21 of 25 Jean-Claude Deutsch/Jacques Lange/Paris Match

Meryl Streep and Sam Neill, 1989

Meryl Streep and Sam Neill arrived hand in hand in 1989 to fête her new flick, Evil Angels. 

22 of 25 Jean-Claude Deutsch/Jacques Lange/Paris Match

Bo Derek, Steven Soderbergh, and Jane Fonda, 1989

Bo Derek, Steven Soderbergh, and Jane Fonda attended in 1989 to celebrate his film, Sex, Lies, and Videotape. 

23 of 25 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Madonna, 1991

Madonna arrived wearing Jean Paul Gaultier for the 1991 premiere of her film, In Bed with Madonna.

24 of 25 Jean-Claude Deutsch/Jacques Lange/Paris Match

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, 1992

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise arrived in 1992 to celebrate their film together, Far and Away. 

25 of 25 Jean-Claude Deutsch/Jacques Lange/Paris Match

Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, 1992

Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone arrived together in 1992 for Basic Instinct.

