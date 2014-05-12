20 Touching Celebrity Instagrams from Mother's Day

Jennifer Davis
May 12, 2014 @ 2:12 pm

This year for Mother's Day, moms got the social media treatment! Celebrities took to Instagram to share their favorite shots of themselves with Mom or the kids, and we rounded up 20 of our favorites. From Gisele Bundchen's intimate photo of herself with her kids, Vivian and Benjamin, on the beach to Drew Barrymore embracing her older daughter Olive, there's cuteness aplenty. Click through the gallery to see all of the touching photos.

1 of 20 Instagram/giseleofficial

Gisele Bundchen

Bundchen shared this intimate moment with her two kids Vivian and Benjamin on Instagram along with a touching caption. "A mother's love is this crazy mix of feelings! Ever so deep, ever so magical!" she said.
2 of 20 Instagram/drewbarrymore

Drew Barrymore

Let's say it together, "Aww!" Barrymore holds tight to her older daughter Olive in this sweet Mother's Day shot.
3 of 20 Instagram/kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian shared this sweet moment mother-daughter moment. "This little girl has changed my world in more ways than I ever could have imagined! Being a mom is the most rewarding feeling in the world!"
4 of 20 Instagram/carrieunderwood

Carrie Underwood

The country superstar shared this photo of herself and her mom from her teen years. “Hope all you moms out there are getting all kinds of pampered!” Underwood captioned.
5 of 20 Instagram/selenagomez

Selena Gomez

“I’m not sure I can express what kind of woman she is. All I can say is she changed my life completely,” Gomez wrote about her mother, who looks identical to the young star.
6 of 20 Instagram/busyphilipps

Busy Philipps

Philipps posted this funny photo on Instagram, crediting her ability to joke around to her mom. “She definitely helped develop my sense of humor at very early age.”
7 of 20 Instagram/januaryjones

January Jones

The Mad Men actress posted this photo of herself as a baby with her mom Karen. How cute are Jones' patchwork overalls?
8 of 20 Instagram/cmoretz

Chloe Grace Moretz

"I know we give you hell sometimes but we love you more than anything. You're the best," Moretz captioned.
9 of 20 Instagram/katherineschwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger

Aw! Schwarzenegger shared this adorable photo of herself and her mom Maria Shriver.
10 of 20 Instagram/chastainiac

Jessica Chastain

Beauty certainly runs in the family! Jessica Chastain posted this photo of herself and her mom from awards season.
11 of 20 Instagram/christiebrinkley

Christie Brinkley

"Two outta three ain't bad!" the model and mom of three said about her Mother's Day photo.
12 of 20 Instagram/jessicaalba

Jessica Alba

Three generations of beautiful! Alba shared this photo of herself with her mom Cathy and two daughters Honor and Haven from their Mother's Day celebrations.
13 of 20 Instagram/gwynethpaltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow was feeling the love on Mother's Day, receiving simultaneous kisses from both her son Moses and daughter Apple.
14 of 20 Instagram/mindykaling

Mindy Kaling

"My closest friend, the love of my life! Miss you, Mom," Kaling captioned.
15 of 20 Instagram/lilyjcollins

Lily Collins

Lily Collins posted a Mother's Day selfie to celebrate her mom, Jill Tavelman.
16 of 20 Instagram/

Gwen Stefani

"Boy I landed in a good nest," Stefani wrote when she posted this photo of herself and her mom.
17 of 20 Instagram/reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

Looks like a fun sense of humor runs in the Witherspoon family! She shared this cute selfie to celebrate her mom, Betty.
18 of 20 Instagram/zooeydeschanel

Zooey Deschanel

Deschanel posted this photo of her mom and sister in honor of Mother's Day.
19 of 20 Instagram/haileesteinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

"I don't really know what to say other than I love you and thank you. For everything. Your strength and courage inspires me so much," Steinfeld captioned.
20 of 20 Instagram/aliciakeys

Alicia Keys

Too cute! Keys posted these two shots of herself and her son Egypt. "I'm honored to be your mama!" she said in the caption.

