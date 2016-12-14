25 Times Ed Sheeran Won Our Hearts on Instagram 

Ed Sheeran ended his year-long social media silence earlier this year with a short Instagram video promising new music, and boy did he deliver. After teasing us with moving graphics and lyrical clues, the Grammy-winning “Thinking Out Loud” singer/songwriter released two new singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle on a Hill," both of which he performed on Saturday Night Live and the former at the Grammy Awards.

Despite his year-long absence, Sheeran is back and better than ever on Instagram, posting adorable selfies, behind the scenes footage from his new music videos, and even announcing his new album, Divide, out March 3, on his Instagram feed.

As we patiently (read: impatiently) wait for March 3 and plenty new Ed Sheeran songs to roll around, we’ve rounded up Sheeran’s most delightful Instagrams to remind us how he stole our hearts in the first place. Happy scrolling!