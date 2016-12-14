25 Times Ed Sheeran Won Our Hearts on Instagram 

Shalayne Pulia
Dec 14, 2016

Ed Sheeran ended his year-long social media silence earlier this year with a short Instagram video promising new music, and boy did he deliver. After teasing us with moving graphics and lyrical clues, the Grammy-winning “Thinking Out Loud” singer/songwriter released two new singles, "Shape of You" and "Castle on a Hill," both of which he performed on Saturday Night Live and the former at the Grammy Awards.

Despite his year-long absence, Sheeran is back and better than ever on Instagram, posting adorable selfies, behind the scenes footage from his new music videos, and even announcing his new album, Divide, out March 3, on his Instagram feed. 

As we patiently (read: impatiently) wait for March 3 and plenty new Ed Sheeran songs to roll around, we’ve rounded up Sheeran’s most delightful Instagrams to remind us how he stole our hearts in the first place. Happy scrolling!

1 of 25 teddysphotos / Instagram

When He Announced His Grammy Performance

No one knew Sheeran would be performing until the day of, thanks to this behind-the-scenes selfie from the singer himself.

2 of 25 teddysphotos / Instagram

When He Struck a Pose at SNL

Sheeran was the musical guest during Alec Baldwin's hosting gig, with a special guest starring appearance from Tracy Morgan.

3 of 25 teddysphotos / Instagram

When He Showed Us His New Album

So close, we can taste it!

4 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When He Announced New Music Was Coming

And the Internet lost all chill.

5 of 25 teddysphotos / Instagram

When He took a Selfie With Bridget Jones

If you haven't seen his cameo in the rom-com, you're seriously missing out. 

6 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he saw this pug wearing a wig

Just "hanging out with Doug the Pug"

7 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he met the Rolling Stones

He took this selfie with legendary rock band the Rolling Stones after having "just sung a song on stage with these ladz."

8 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he wore Pharrell's signature hat

He "stole'd it."

9 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

That time he got pied

Things got heated, but he doesn't seem to mind. 

10 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he found himself in this motley crew 

Yes: That's The Cab's Alexander DeLeon, Scrubs's Zach Braff, and Game of Thrones's Kit Harington.

11 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he made himself look like a helium balloon 

Don't let all the swooning fans go to your head, Ed. 

12 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

That time he channeled Austin Powers

"Yeah, baby."

13 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he was "chilling with (Star Wars Jedi) Mace Windu" 

Still unsure how he got Samuel L. Jackson to make this face.

14 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he was starstruck meeting Game of Thrones's Maisie Williams 

"I can't think of a good caption but this is awesome."

15 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he won his first American Moon Man

After accepting the MTV Video Music Award he posed for this pic with music video director Emil Nava.

16 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he compared himself and his sound guy to Chuckie and Tommy from the Rugrats 

And consequently warmed every '90s baby's heart. 

17 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

The time he realized his face was on a raincoat 

 As you do when that raincoat just happens to be worn by Kendall Jenner.

18 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he was touched by these superfans

They named named their newborn girl after him because Sheeran serenaded them at a NYC concert.

19 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he posted this "real life face swap"

Featuring Elton John, fellow ginger and apparent goofball. 

20 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he posted this touching photo with his mom

Mother's Day means something to celebrities, too. 

21 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he posed with his adorable kitten, Graham

Aka, his social media muse.

22 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

That time he found a "Ted Sheeran"

Uncanny.

23 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he dressed up in a gingerbread man costume

He's just the right amount of ridiculous.

24 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

When he wanted to start up "a new career as an albino Charlie Chaplin"

BFF Taylor Swift seems thrilled. 

25 of 25 teddysphotos/instagram

And when he posted this incredible TBT

And he captioned it: "I was the cool kid in primary school."

