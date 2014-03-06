20 Timeless Hair-Care Tips

Mar 06, 2014
20 Timeless Hair-Care Tips - Your Toothbrush: A No-Fuss Flyaway Fix
Your Toothbrush: A No-Fuss Flyaway Fix
To lock down stray hairs, spritz holding spray onto a toothbrush, then brush around the part, hairline, and above the ears, advises celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend. (Just don’t use the same brush to clean your teeth!)
Time Inc Digital Studio
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Soothe Dry Strands with Almond Butter
Soothe Dry Strands with Almond Butter
To moisturize dry hair, apply organic almond butter to the parched areas and let soak for 30 minutes. Then shampoo and rinse well, says stylist David Babaii.
J MUCKLE/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Extend the Life of a Blowout with Dry Shampoo
Extend the Life of a Blowout with Dry Shampoo
To maintain a glam blowout days after you visit the salon, spritz dry shampoo onto the scalp, then brush through hair. (Don’t blow-dry or hair will look dirtier.)
Rob Eyers/Getty Images
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Blow-Dry Like a Pro with a Blast of Cold Air
Blow-Dry Like a Pro with a Blast of Cold Air
Celebrity hairstylist Oscar Blandi recommends dividing your hair into left, right, and back sections, setting the nozzle attachment to focus the air directly on hair, and blasting the back section. Switch the temperature to cool after hair is completely dry—the cold air will help lock in the style.
BRIAN HENN/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Brighten Your Hair with Lemon and Beer
Brighten Your Hair with Lemon and Beer
To help keep hair color from fading, stylist Oscar Blandi recommends squeezing a lemon into a glass of beer, pouring the mixture over your hair, and soaking for five minutes while sitting in the sun. Seal the deal by shampooing and conditioning.
Alamy
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Fight Frizz with Hair Serums
Fight Frizz with Hair Serums
Serums like the Nevo Hydra Pearls ($17; sleekhair.com), John Frieda's Original Frizz-Ease Formula ($10; ulta.com), and Carol's Daughter Monoi Oil Repairing Serum ($30; sephora.com) help reduce frizz. Apply to the back of the head first, because that spot can handle more product. Once you’ve coated your strands, sleep in braids – in the morning you’ll wake up to soft, silky waves.
Courtesy Photo
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Keep Conditioner Away From Your Scalp
Keep Conditioner Away From Your Scalp
The scalp's natural oils condition, so apply conditioner three or four inches away from your scalp to avoid weighing down hair, says stylist Mark Townsend.
Altrendo Images/Getty
20 Timeless Hair Tips - For Expert Input, Only Dye During Business Hours
For Expert Input, Only Dye During Business Hours
Most brands list an 800 number on their at-home coloring kits so if you have dye issues you can connect with an expert. Keep in mind however, that most hotlines close on weekends and by 7 P.M. EST on weekdays.
BRIAN HENN/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Protect Hair with the Right Tools
Protect Hair with the Right Tools
Prep hair with a thermal protective spray and use an ionic dryer, which dries hair faster. Also, to prevent hot spots, keep the dryer moving.
GRANT CORNETT/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Dye Dirty Hair to Prevent Irritation
Dye Dirty Hair to Prevent Irritation
“The scalp's natural oils work as a buffer to prevent irritation," says colorist James Corbett. And it's easier to section-off second day hair, which ensures even color distribution.
GRANT CORNETT/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Honey: The Secret to Glowing Locks
Honey: The Secret to Glowing Locks
To make your highlights shimmer, add 1 tablespoon of honey to a dollop of your favorite conditioner.
J MUCKLE/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Hide Roots with a Jagged Part
Hide Roots with a Jagged Part
A perfectly straight part can show roots, so mix things up to hide a missed salon visit. You can also try parting hair to the other side and any regrowth won’t be as noticeable.
LUCAS VISSER/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Ceramic Tools are Textured Hair’s Savoir
Ceramic Tools are Textured Hair’s Savoir
To make textured hair more healthy and shiny, use a ceramic round brush—no matter how much or how often you style it. Ceramic tools heat more evenly and allow hair to pull through more smoothly to prevent snags.
Shutterstock/Artmim
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Air-Dry with Velcro Rollers for Lush, Curled Locks
Air-Dry with Velcro Rollers for Lush, Curled Locks
If you don’t want to blow hair dry, set hair in Velcro rollers to air-dry after you shampoo and condition. The result will be lush, bouncy, free-flowing curls.
GREG MARINO/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Hide Gray Roots in a Pinch with Eye Shadow
Hide Gray Roots in a Pinch with Eye Shadow
Pens, touch-up wands, and fill-in powders hide gray easily, but for a fix in a pinch, choose eye shadow shades that match your hair color and apply with an angled eyeliner brush.
BRIAN HENN/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Rinse in Cold Water for Maximum Shine
Rinse in Cold Water for Maximum Shine
Shake out that conditioner with the coldest water you can handle, which instantly seals each cuticle, closing up the shaft; reflects natural light; and provides optimal shine. You can also try rinsing with a teaspoon of vinegar in water.
Brian Hagiwara/Getty Images
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Brighten Blond Hair with Herbal Tea
Brighten Blond Hair with Herbal Tea
Keep blond hair from fading by boiling chamomile tea for a few minutes; cool, and strain. Spritz the mixture on dry hair and it instantly brightens.
JON PATERSON/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Battle Dry Hair with Olive Oil
Battle Dry Hair with Olive Oil
Rake in a tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil through strands once a week to nourish, condition, remove frizz, and improve elasticity.
GREG MARINO/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - How to Make Short Hair Fabulous in 4 Steps
How to Make Short Hair Fabulous in 4 Steps
Rub a large dollop of sculpting serum in hands and work through hair. Brush with a 1-inch ceramic round brush, pull hair forward toward face and air-dry.
MICHAEL CHINI/Time Inc Digital Studios
20 Timeless Hair Tips - Use Your Ears to Fill Out Fine Hair
Use Your Ears to Fill Out Fine Hair
A bob with shorter ends in the back makes hair look full and dense. For a nice bend in front, run a drop of gel from roots to ends and tuck strands behind your ears when hair is still damp.
BRIAN HENN/Time Inc Digital Studios
