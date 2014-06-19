From the "Rachel" to the Wonderbra, Was 1994 the Best Style Year Ever?

When you close your eyes and think of '90s fashion, chances are you are picturing something from 1994: a killer black dress held together by safety pins, dark red lips and nails, and Jennifer Aniston’s iconic Friends haircut.

Okay, we admit we might be a little biased—after all, 1994 was the year a little magazine named InStyle launched—but in the 12 months that brought the world Jared Leto as Jordan Catalano, supermodels baring it all for PETA, and multiple Grammy love for Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” (hereafter the soundtrack for just about every romantic moment in life) we’re pretty sure 1994 has stood the test of time.

So what else made 1994 so great? Click through our gallery for a look back at the year’s best style and pop culture moments.