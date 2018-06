20 Most Stylish Men of 2011

1 of 20 DLM Press/PacificCoastNews.com; PA PHOTOS /LANDOV; David Tonnessen/PacificCoastNews.com

Sartorially speaking, the men of Hollywood really came into their own in 2011 with a seemingly unprecedented number of inventive red-carpet suits and well put-together off-duty ensembles. And, as far as we're concerned, nobody did it better than Ryan Gosling. Whether promoting one of his three films or strolling around Paris with rumored girlfriend Eva Mendes, Gosling consistently looked really, really good. Observe: he wore a peacoat so hot (left) that even Bradley Cooper joked that Gosling looked "like he just came off the runway." At the Cannes premiere of Drive (center), he single-handedly brought blue tuxedos into the fore with a custom Salvatore Ferragamo design. And, finally, at right, the dude made a reindeer cardigan completely sexy. Mr. Gosling, we salute you. Click on for 19 more of the year's most stylish men.