20 Haircuts That Never Go Out of Style

InStyle Staff
Aug 30, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Hair trends come and go each season, but there's a set of cuts that have proven to stand the test of time and thus, will always be in style. Need proof? Look no further than the red carpet. While your favorite celebs aren't afraid of dramatic changes, many stars have one haircut that they always return to.

Whether you loyal to a long length, love a lob, or want to try a pixie, you're guaranteed to find your new signature cut thanks to the following timeless styles. Here we've rounded up 20 classic celebrity haircuts to screenshot and show your stylist as inspiration for your cut.

A CUT ABOVE

Jennifer Aniston has said that her hair is naturally wavy so her famous much copied layered shaggy "Rachel" style was shaped with flat irons and a lot of blow drying. Now she’s known for sporting casually tousled layers which beautifully frame her face.

SHORT AND SWEET

This textured, side-swept pixie on Michelle Williams is a timeless classic. The trick? Spritz a texturizing spray like R+Co's Trophy Shine + Texture Spray ($29; bloomingdales.com) and let hair air dry. For more polish, blow-dry gently with a flat brush.

Blunt Bangs 

The only thing more iconic than Naomi Campbell's runway career is her signature blunt bangs and sleek long layers. For a flyaway-free finish like the supermodel's, work a quarter-sized amount of Oribe's Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Crème ($68; net-a-porter.com) through damp hair prior to blow-drying. 

VA VA VOLUME

Jennifer Lopez has perfected her look with big, cascading volumized waves. It’s the ultimate bombshell style with a soft touch. To enhance your natural waves and volume, apply L'Oreal Paris's Advanced Hairstyle Curve It Elastic Curl Mousse ($4; walgreens.com) to damp hair before styling it. 

SIMPLY SPELLBOUND

Cameron Diaz's sexy, choppy bob with a deep side part is ideal for slightly wavy or straight hair. On a round face like Diaz has, end the bob above the chin, (on square faces, end below the chin).

PIXIE PERFECT

A layered pixie cut, like Halle Berry's iconic look is adorable and sexy all at once, especially on a heart-shaped face. Work sculpting serum through hair and brush towards your face with a ceramic round brush like Revlon's Perfect Style Ion + Medium Ceramic Brush ($11; walgreens.com).

MAKING WAVES

Here's a great example of someone who found their classic look early in life. So we hope that the Duchess of Cambridge always keeps her fabulous long bouncy locks with face-framing layers.

SLEEK STUNNER

Gwyneth Paltrow's ultra smooth style parted down the middle is sleek to the max. On her Goop website, the actress credits stylist Orlando Pita’s T3 tools, like his T3 SinglePass Flat Iron ($180; sephora.com) for the look.

HIGH GLAM

When it comes to her hair, Beyonce is very much the chameleon. She’s gone sleek and straight, did blunt bangs and rocked some short styles. But her corkscrew curls will always be a classic look.

TOUSLED TEMPTRESS

These soft beachy waves give California girl Gigi Hadid an effortless vibe. To give your waves an undone finish, spritz and scrunch them with Living Proof's Instant Texture Mist ($26; sephora.com).  

SWEPT AWAY

Naomi Watts's long bob with a soft side bang frames her face to perfection while really showing off her eyes. This graduated look is the ideal volume booster.

TRESS FOR SUCCESS

Kerry Washington keeps her tresses looking great with trims every six weeks and a weekly deep conditioner. Her longtime stylist Takisha Sturdicant-Drew says her hair has a great curl and texture which works for wavy styles with body and movement.

BOB WITH A BANG

Bella Hadid's oval-shaped face was a natural for this sleek bob with blunt bangs. After blow-drying with a large round brush, roll the ends slightly under, then flat iron one-inch portions. To keep the look sleek, spritz Ouai's Smooth Spray ($26; sephora.com) on damp hair. It protects against heat damage and prevents frizz. 

FIERCE ON FIRE

Solange Knowles says that she likes to spend 90 minutes under a dryer at the salon with oils in her hair to protect her curls and get this look. Says the the singer and songwriter, "I actually love my natural hair when it's been slept on for five days and revived by the steam of the shower."

TOUSLED LOB 

It's the lob's in-between length that makes it a universally flattering cut on everyone. For an easy tousled look like Hailey Baldwin's, use a flat iron to create "S" waves, and ruffle them with your fingers for a piece-y finish. 

THE STRAIGHT STORY

Reese Witherspoon's straight hair with a touch of volume is sexy yet sophisticated. For wispy bangs, work a dime-sized dab of shine serum through hair, place bangs to the side and blow-dry the rest with a paddle brush. For thinner locks, like Reese's, use balm like IGK Mistress Hydrating Hair Balm ($29; sephora.com). 

BOBBING BEAUTY

When trendsetter Victoria Beckham debuted her shorter-in-back graduated bob, it was copied to the hilt. To add some volume, blow dry with a small brush at the top roots and finish with gloss spray.

SHAGGY SEXY WAVES

Alexa Chung's wavy shag with grown-out bangs is a cut that lookk effortlessly cool no matter how you style it. We really love this cropped shaggy layered wavy cut which frames her face to a T!

LUXE LOCKS

Heavy bangs paired with a swooping side part adds a sexy softness to Emma Stone's look. On damp hair, mix a few drops of shine serum like L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Oil Lustrous Oil Serum ($6; target.com) with a quarter size styling lotion like L'Oreal's Advanced Haircare Smooth Intense Ultimate Straight Perfecting Balm ($6; target.com). Blow dry two-inch sections with a paddle brush.

WAVY WONDER

Sultry meets sophisticated as Chrissy Teigen rocks her long wavy strands. Before blow-drying your hair, spritz Tresemme's Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Leave In Spray ($4; target.com) to prevent heat damage. Blow dry with round brush. Curl wide sections with a curling iron with the tip of the iron facing down to the ground.

