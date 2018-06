20 Best Tips On Dressing For Your Body

9 of 20 Time Inc. Digital Studio

BAN ANKLE STRAPS

"They cut off your leg line several inches higher, making your stems seem shorter," says stylist June Ambrose, who has dressed Zoe Saldana and Mariah Carey. The same goes for espadrilles because the elaborate straps cuts off the long line of your leg that extends to your foot. Matte pumps in your skin tone are most elongating.