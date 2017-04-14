19 Things That Amy Schumer Really Loves

Carter Smith
Samantha Simon
Apr 14, 2017 @ 1:15 pm

Amy Schumer is never one to shy away from expressing her opinion. And if she really likes something, she’s going to tell you about it.

In InStyle’s May issue, Schumer does just that. We asked our cover star to spill on all of her must-haves, from style and beauty to food and travel. So, just what is the comedian raving about these days?

In terms of fashion, Schumer’s list of go-to designers is a long one—she rattled off names including Vivienne Westwood, Prabal Gurung, Valentino, Alexander Wang, Narciso Rodriguez, Stella McCartney, Zac Posen, and Alexander McQueen. But when it comes to accessories, she's quick to zero in on a few favorites. While she steers clear of jewelry (“I’ve never worn any,” she said), Schumer loves a good pair of Alexander Wang heels and Isabel Marant boots, as well as handbags from Clare V.

For her skincare needs, Schumer turns to Kiehl’s and Laura Mercier for everyday use, while Urban Decay is one of her fave beauty brands to nail her signature smoky eye. And when her hair needs a quick refresh, she employs her secret weapon, Rita Hazan Root Concealer. Scroll down to discover more of Schumer’s favorite things, from her top travel spots to who she’s currently following on Instagram.

1 of 19 Courtesy

Go-To Shoe

"Alexander Wang heels."

Alexander Wang available at shopbop.com $475 SHOP NOW
2 of 19 Courtesy

Mane Secret

"Rita Hazan Root Concealer."

Rita Hazan available at sephora.com $25 SHOP NOW
3 of 19 Courtesy The Merrion Hotel

Favorite Hotel

"The Merrion Hotel in Dublin."

4 of 19 Courtesy

Nail Polish Picks

"Deborah Lippmann is the best. Also, Maxus and Chanel."

Deborah Lippmann available at nordstrom.com Shown in "Fashion" and "Baby Love," each $18 SHOP NOW
5 of 19 Courtesy

Statement Piece

"Michele Pred’s limited-edition ‘Pro Choice’ handbag."

6 of 19 Courtesy

Eye Opener

"Urban Decay eyeliner."

Urban Decay available at sephora.com $20 SHOP NOW
7 of 19 Getty

Signature Drink 

"Tito’s and soda or Opus One red wine."

8 of 19 YouTube

Song I Have on Repeat 

"'Green Light' by Lorde. And, always and forever, many Ani DiFranco songs."

9 of 19 Courtesy

Instant Refresh

"Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado." 

Kiehl's available at nordstrom.com $29 SHOP NOW
10 of 19 Getty

Top Travel Destination

"Chicago to see my family (but really, Amsterdam.)"

11 of 19 Courtesy

Dream Denim

"Frame jeans."

Frame Denim available at neimanmarcus.com $239 SHOP NOW
12 of 19 Courtesy

Ideal Meal

"BBQ shrimp at Pascal's Manale in New Orleans."

13 of 19 Courtesy Housing Works

Shopping Spots

Housing Works thrift store for furniture and art. Splendid and Monrow for sweats!” 

14 of 19 Courtesy

Skincare Essential

"Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Body Butter. And La Mer."

Laura Mercier available at nordstrom.com $35 SHOP NOW
15 of 19 Courtesy

Power Pouch

“Clare V. clutch.”

Clare V. available at shopbop.com $245 SHOP NOW
16 of 19 amyschumer/Instagram

Person That Makes Me Laugh Most

“My niece.”

17 of 19 Courtesy

Best Boots

"Isabel Marant."

Isabel Marant Etoile available at barneys.com $810 SHOP NOW
18 of 19 nikkiglaser/Instagram

Favorite Instagram accounts to follow

"Anjelah Johnson, Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett, and Nikki Glaser."

19 of 19 Courtesy

Shower Must-Haves

"Inphenom shampoo and conditioner." (Available at select salon locations.)

