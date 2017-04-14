19 Things That Amy Schumer Really Loves

Amy Schumer is never one to shy away from expressing her opinion. And if she really likes something, she’s going to tell you about it.

In InStyle’s May issue, Schumer does just that. We asked our cover star to spill on all of her must-haves, from style and beauty to food and travel. So, just what is the comedian raving about these days?

In terms of fashion, Schumer’s list of go-to designers is a long one—she rattled off names including Vivienne Westwood, Prabal Gurung, Valentino, Alexander Wang, Narciso Rodriguez, Stella McCartney, Zac Posen, and Alexander McQueen. But when it comes to accessories, she's quick to zero in on a few favorites. While she steers clear of jewelry (“I’ve never worn any,” she said), Schumer loves a good pair of Alexander Wang heels and Isabel Marant boots, as well as handbags from Clare V.

For her skincare needs, Schumer turns to Kiehl’s and Laura Mercier for everyday use, while Urban Decay is one of her fave beauty brands to nail her signature smoky eye. And when her hair needs a quick refresh, she employs her secret weapon, Rita Hazan Root Concealer. Scroll down to discover more of Schumer’s favorite things, from her top travel spots to who she’s currently following on Instagram.