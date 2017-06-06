19 Celebrities Who Make Sweaty Look Good

gigihadid/instagram
Jonathan Borge
Jun 06, 2017 @ 4:45 pm

How is it that some fitness instructors manage to make your 45-minute spin session look like a commercial for Fabletics? Throughout the class, their hair remains perfectly coiffed. They smile brighter. And they seem to have found their zen while the rest of us struggle to reach for a sip of water.

Yes, the rush of endorphins that comes from working out is like no other, but is it really possible to look like you're ready for your close-up in the gym? Because someone's gotta do it, we turned to Hollywood to see how celebrities keep it together after a sweat session. The results? Total fitness inspiration.

Certain stars make tees and sweat-soaked leggings look fashionable. But as we discovered, it's not so much about how you look, but rather, how you feel.

Scroll down to see all the stars that'll give you the motivation you need to head to the gym for no one but yourself.

1 of 21 karliekloss/instagram

Karlie Kloss

2 of 21 BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon 

3 of 21 BOAZ/AKM-GSI

Jennifer Garner 

4 of 21 Jason Merritt/Wireimages

Joe Manganiello 

5 of 21 gigihadid/instagram

Gigi Hadid

6 of 21 adrianalima/instagram

Adriana Lima

7 of 21 lesdogggg/instagram

Leslie Jones

8 of 21 Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Kate Upton

9 of 21 leamichele/instagram

Cara Santana and Lea Michele 

10 of 21 jessicaalba/instagram

Jessica Alba

11 of 21 theashleygraham/instagram

Ashley Graham

12 of 21 ddlovato/instagram

Demi Lovato 

13 of 21 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Rita Ora

14 of 21 zacefron/instagram

Zac Efron 

15 of 21 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts

16 of 21 BG003/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julianne Hough

17 of 21 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Dakota Fanning

18 of 21 bellahadid/instagram

Bella Hadid

19 of 21 daniebb3/instagram

Danielle Brooks and Taylor Schilling

20 of 21 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon 

21 of 21 therock/instagram

The Rock 

