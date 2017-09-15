Julianne Moore Dishes on 18 of Her Favorites, Including the Mascara Brand She’s Used for 20 Years

Lady: Moore in a Rochas trenchcoat and top with Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and a Mikimoto ring (on index finger). Other rings, worn throughout, her own. Photographed by Anthony Maule.

Julianne Moore is known for her ability to completely transform for an acting role, and in our October issue, she put her Oscar-winning acting chops to good use and did just that. Moore embodied a range of beauty archetypes for our shoot, channeling everyone from the Bombshell to the Romantic with her looks. But while she easily proved that there’s no one better to channel glamorous characters in front of the lens, it’s her style off camera that truly demands attention.

From her casual-cool street staples like R13 jeans to the red-hot Givenchy heels that she often wears on the red carpet, Moore consistently re-establishes her status as a style icon. And since she never fails to rank at the top of our best-dressed lists, we asked the star to play a round of favorites herself. She dished on all her must-haves, from fashion and beauty to food and travel. Scroll down for 18 of her top picks and for more on Moore, pick up a copy of our October issue, now on newsstands and available for digital download.

RELATED VIDEO: At the Cover Shoot With Julianne Moore