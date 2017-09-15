Julianne Moore Dishes on 18 of Her Favorites, Including the Mascara Brand She’s Used for 20 Years

Lady: Moore in a Rochas trenchcoat and top with Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and a Mikimoto ring (on index finger). Other rings, worn throughout, her own. Photographed by Anthony Maule.
Samantha Simon
Sep 15, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Julianne Moore is known for her ability to completely transform for an acting role, and in our October issue, she put her Oscar-winning acting chops to good use and did just that. Moore embodied a range of beauty archetypes for our shoot, channeling everyone from the Bombshell to the Romantic with her looks. But while she easily proved that there’s no one better to channel glamorous characters in front of the lens, it’s her style off camera that truly demands attention.

From her casual-cool street staples like R13 jeans to the red-hot Givenchy heels that she often wears on the red carpet, Moore consistently re-establishes her status as a style icon. And since she never fails to rank at the top of our best-dressed lists, we asked the star to play a round of favorites herself. She dished on all her must-haves, from fashion and beauty to food and travel. Scroll down for 18 of her top picks and for more on Moore, pick up a copy of our October issue, now on newsstands and available for digital download.

RELATED VIDEO: At the Cover Shoot With Julianne Moore

1 of 18 Courtesy

Ultimate Carryall

"I switch my handbags a lot, but right now I’ve been using this Louis Vuitton black bucket bag because I can get a lot of stuff in there."

available at us.louisvuitton.com for similar styles $1,710 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 18 Courtesy

Perfect Platforms

"I've worn my Givenchy heels to death. I have these shoes in so many colors. They make me feel really tall and stable."

available at neimanmarcus.com for similar styles $995 SHOP NOW
3 of 18 Courtesy

Eyelash Essential

"L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara. I swear to god, I started using it 20 years ago and it’s still the best mascara."

available at walgreens.com $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 18 Courtesy Sunset Tower Hotel

Dream hotel 

“The Sunset Tower Hotel in LA. I love everyone there, and I love the food."

Advertisement
5 of 18 Courtesy

Signature scent 

"Kiehl's Original Musk eau de toilette spray."

available at nordstrom.com $43 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 18 Courtesy

Go-to Shades

"My pink Céline sunglasses are my fancy shades for right now."

Advertisement
7 of 18 Courtesy (3)

Beloved Bands

"I have a bunch of Chopard eternity rings."

Advertisement
8 of 18 Courtesy

Top Shopping Spot

"TIINA the Store in Amagansett. I buy so much there—and I've also been buying a lot of stuff from Goop!"

Advertisement
9 of 18 Courtesy

Travel must-have 

"A Rimowa suitcase."

available at zappos.com $995 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 18 Courtesy (2)

Classic Hoops

"I love my tiny little hoop earrings from Maria Tash."

available at venusbymariatash.com $980 each SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 18 Getty (2)

Designers I Admire 

"Raf Simons is doing so many new and exciting things for Calvin Klein right now. I’m also excited to see what Claire Wright McKeller is going to do with Givenchy. It’s cool to see a woman at the front of that house. And then Karl Lagerfeld, always, for what he does at Chanel and his emphasis on craftsmanship."

Advertisement
12 of 18 Courtesy (2)

Current Reads

"Right now, I'm reading a lot of short stories by Deborah Eisenberg and Lorrie Moore."

Advertisement
13 of 18 Courtesy

Favorite Jeans

"R13."

available at net-a-porter.com $365 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 18 Courtesy

Instagram Obsession

"French designer Ronan Bouroullec, @ronanbouroullec. He does cool paintings, and I love him. I think he’s really talented."

Advertisement
15 of 18 Getty

Style icons

"I like the Olsen twins."

Advertisement
16 of 18 Getty

Fitness Fave 

"Ashtanga yoga."

Advertisement
17 of 18 Courtesy

Coolest Kicks

"Adidas Stan Smiths."

available at nordstrom.com $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 18 HBO

Last show I binge-watched 

"High Maintenance on HBO."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!