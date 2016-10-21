17 Things to Know About Our Style Crushes, Chloe x Halle

Cindy Ord/Getty
Samantha Simon
Oct 21, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Every time Chloe and Halle Bailey hit a red carpet, they give us something to talk about. From their color-coordinated ensembles at the BET Awards to fashion-forward face jewelry at the VMAs, the songstress sisters—who are mentored by Beyoncé and count First Lady Michelle Obama as a fan—never shy away from taking a fashion risk. And even better, they always seem to get it right. 

We recently caught up with 18-year-old Chloe and 16-year-old Halle for InStyle’s November issue, and the duo dished on their fashion faves, beauty must-haves, and the stylish stars they admire (including fellow famous sisters). Scroll down for 17 things we learned about Chloe x Halle.

1 of 17 Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX

MATCHING GAME

“Complementing each other is nice, but we also like to look different,” says Chloe. “I love that our individual qualities come through in our clothes.” Adds Halle, “We’ve always just been really in sync with one another. Sometimes we walk out of our rooms wearing the same colors or theme, and we’re like, ‘Oh my god, you saw me first and then you put your outfit on’ and we laugh about it.” 

2 of 17 Stewart Cook/Variety/REX

CHLOE’S STYLE MANTRA

“Comfort is key, but sometimes I’ll sacrifice that for an awesome shoe,” says Chloe. “It was awesome to strut around in gold Giuseppe Zanotti platforms at the BET Awards. You couldn’t really see them under my dress, but I love anything that makes me feel confident.”

3 of 17 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

HALLE’S STYLE MANTRA

“I’m not afraid to experiment,” says Halle. “Living in Los Angeles has inspired me to throw on whatever I want to wear without caring what anyone thinks. People go to the grocery store in their pajamas and they wear cool ripped jeans. Anything goes.”

4 of 17 Pierre Suu/WireImage; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

FASHION ICONS

Zoë Kravitz’s look is gypsy-like but also sophisticated,” says Halle. “I just absolutely love how she dresses, and I’m a big fan of Lenny Kravitz, so their whole family is just so cool to me.” Adds Chloe, “Solange’s style is so free, and I think it’s beautiful the way her skin color pops when she wears vibrant hues.”

5 of 17 chloeandhalle/Instagram

PERFORMANCE PIECES

“On a fancy day, we’ll perform wearing Gucci,” says Halle. “When we’re on stage, I think we’ve got to jazz it up a bit—add more sparkle and more bling to it so we really stand out.”

6 of 17 Tommaso Boddi/BET

SHOPPING SPOTS

“We shop at Free People, Urban Outfitters, and thrift stores for everyday staples,” says Halle. “I also love online shopping and finding a good deal, so I find all of my favorite stuff on Amazon.” Adds Chloe, “We like to go to flea markets, and that’s where we find the cutest staple pieces that we’ll wear on the daily.”

7 of 17 Larry Busacca/Getty; Todd Williamson/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

STYLISH SISTERS

“We really look up to other fashionable duos, especially sisters,” says Halle. “Seeing how two girls can complement each other is really inspiring to us. We love watching Bella and Gigi Hadid and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.” Adds Chloe, “Dakota and Elle Fanning’s outfits are so cute, and they know how to complement each other while still rocking as their own beings.”

8 of 17 Bennett Raglin/Getty

THIGH-HIGH GOALS

“I feel like a rock star when I’m playing my guitar in my black velvet thigh-high Topshop boots,” says Halle. “I love wearing them with shorts.” Adds Chloe, “I love the look of a really cute but simple thigh-high boot over tight-fitting jeans. I think that would be fun to try.”

9 of 17 chloeandhalle/Instagram

HALLE’S GO-TO OFF-STAGE OUTFIT

“I wear bell-bottoms all the time, and I just got a great patterned pair from a thrift shop,” says Halle. “They’re comfortable, casual, and cute—plus, they can be dressed up. I wear them so much that my mom and sister are always like, ‘Uh, are you wearing those again?’ But I love them—and the ‘70s is one of my favorite eras in terms of style.”

10 of 17 chloeandhalle/Instagram

CHLOE’S PRE-SHOW OUTFIT

“Before we go on stage, I wear Nike sweats and sneakers to calm myself down and get centered,” says Chloe. “I also have a favorite pair of jeans that are really baggy and loose, but they still give me a shape—and I love that.” 

11 of 17 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

BOLD BEAUTY 

“We cannot live without our matte lip stains from Beauty Bakerie and Anastasia,” says Chloe. “We love being bare-faced with a big bold lip—it makes you feel like you have a full face of makeup on, even when you don’t.” Another must-have? “Coconut oil is our best friend,” says Halle. “It really helps to keep our hair and skin feeling nice.”

12 of 17 chloeandhalle/Instagram

MENTOR MOMENTS

“Beyoncé  has inspired us in every way, including our style,” says Halle. “Even when Beyoncé’s at home in sweats, she wears them with confidence, and that’s taught us to carry ourselves with confidence, too.”

13 of 17 chloeandhalle/Twitter

LEMONADE LOOKS

“We loved everyone’s flowy vintage outfits for Lemonade,” says Chloe. “We all had such cute looks that could stand on their own but complemented everybody else so well—the stylist did a phenomenal job. We’re just so happy we got to be a part of that project. It’s such a beautiful and timeless piece, and we were wearing beautiful and timeless pieces, which was perfect.” 

14 of 17 Vivien Killilea/Getty

CHLOE’S RED CARPET ESSENTIAL

“I usually wear a handmade choker as long as it doesn’t clash with my outfit,” says Chloe. “I like to make them with fabric, bows, and ribbons that I find, so I’ve collected quite a lot of them by now.” 

15 of 17 chloeandhalle/Instagram

HALLE’S RED CARPET ESSENTIAL

“Beyoncé gave me a Lorraine Schwartz necklace with five hearts on it, and I take it everywhere I go,” says Halle. “It’s my staple, and I wore it for the entire Formation tour.”

16 of 17 chloeandhalle/Twitter

FLOTUS FASHION

“The fact that Mrs. Obama thinks our music is cool has been mind-blowing,” says Chloe. “It’s amazing to be in the presence of such class and greatness whenever we see her.” Adds Halle, “Every time we perform for Mrs. Obama, we analyze our outfits very hard. We have to look classy, but we’re also young, so we want to be fun and fashionable. We performed at the White House Easter Egg Roll the day after shooting our video for ‘Drop,’ and were heading straight to the airport after finishing late at night. We had no idea what we were going to wear, but we ended up picking out some really cool clothes from the collection we had for the music video and just rocked that at the White House while the First Lady and President Obama were chilling on the lawn in jeans in cardigans.”

17 of 17 chloeandhalle/Instagram

GOLDEN GRAMS

 “We like our followers to see that we’re just two normal girls living life,” says Chloe. “I give Halle full credit for all the fun selfie ideas. Says Halle, “It’s exciting for me to try to look cooler in pictures than I actually am.”

