17 Things to Know About Our Style Crushes, Chloe x Halle

Every time Chloe and Halle Bailey hit a red carpet, they give us something to talk about. From their color-coordinated ensembles at the BET Awards to fashion-forward face jewelry at the VMAs, the songstress sisters—who are mentored by Beyoncé and count First Lady Michelle Obama as a fan—never shy away from taking a fashion risk. And even better, they always seem to get it right.

We recently caught up with 18-year-old Chloe and 16-year-old Halle for InStyle’s November issue, and the duo dished on their fashion faves, beauty must-haves, and the stylish stars they admire (including fellow famous sisters). Scroll down for 17 things we learned about Chloe x Halle.