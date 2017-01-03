17 Stunning Celeb Kids You Need to Know Now

This Sunday, the Stallone sisters—20-year-old Sophia, 18-year-old Sistine, and 14-year-old Scarlett—will take the stage as Miss Golden Globe. While the honor always goes to a famous offspring, this year marks the first time a trio holds the title. 

It's quite the introduction for the daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, but there are many more celebrity kids who are also poised for a breakout moment. Scroll down below to meet the genetically flawless celebrity kids who will be everywhere in the next coming years. And remember: You heard it here first!

Corinne Foxx

You may recognize Jamie Foxx's daughter from the 2016 Golden Globe Awards, where she served as Miss Golden Globe. The 22-year-old graduated from the University of Southern California this past May and is currently pursuing her acting career, most recently starring in a few episodes of MTV's Sweet & Vicious

Talita Von Fürstenberg

Diane Von Fürstenberg's oldest granddaughter is sure to make a splash on the modeling scene when she turns 18 later this year. Most recently, Talita appeared on the cover of the British magazine, Tatler, was featured in an issue of Teen Vogue, and has appeared in plenty of DVF's Instagrams, naturally. Plus, she's technically German royalty.

Sofia Richie

You may have heard her name come up in the midst of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's crazy Instagram drama last year, but she's much more than the girl who spawned the Biebs's exit from Instagram. Lionel Richie's youngest daughter (and half-sister to Nicole Richie) recently graced the cover of Complex, and walked the Chanel fashion show alongside Cara Delevingne, Pharrell Williams, and Willow Smith. You'll be seeing her a lot more come fashion month in February.

Natasha Bure

Bure made headlines this year when she auditioned for The Voice, and currently has over 50,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel. We're hoping the talented daughter of Candace Cameron Bure releases an album (or at least a few singles!) this year.

Isabella and Olivia Giannulli

Lori Loughlin's 17 and 18-year-old daughters are basically her little clones, and run in the same circle as Kaia Gerber, and DVF's granddaughter Talita. Although both girls are living pretty normal teenage lives right now, we have a feeling they'll be popping up more and more in the Los Angeles social scene as they enter adulthood.

Eleanor Lambert

Lambert definitely inherited her beautiful looks from her mother, Diane Lane. The 23-year-old  is currently living in New York and is represented by Wilhelmina Models.

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

The son of Daniel Day-Lewis and French actress Isabelle Adjani has closed out Coach's 75th-anniversary runway show, starred in H&M's 2016 holiday campaign, and appeared Dolce & Gabbana's Millenials campaign. So yeah, expect to keep seeing a whole lot from this celebrity kid, who clearly is on his way to making it big.

Lottie Moss

She may not technically be a kid of a celebrity, but she is an A-lister's kid sister, so it counts. As Kate Moss's 18-year-old sister, she has plenty of connections in the fashion world, and has posed for the likes of Mario Testino, appeared on the cover of Vogue Paris, and starred in ad campaigns for Calvin Klein. Look out for Moss on the runway come fashion month.

The Stallone Sisters

The daughters of Sylvester Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin, 20-year-old Sophia, 18-year-old Sistine, and 14-year-old Scarlet, were recently named 2017's Miss Golden Globes, marking the first time that the honor has gone to three women. Sistine is currently working on her modeling career, starring in ad campaigns, and even walking the Chanel runway earlier this month. Sophia is pursuing a communications degree at USC, and Scarlet is still in her early teens and unsure of where her career will take her, but we're fairly certain we'll see big things from her come her 18th birthday.

Grace Gummer

Recognize that perfect hair? Yep, Grace Gummer is the daughter of Meryl Streep and artist Don Gummer. The 30-year-old indie darling has appeared in plenty of under-the-radar movies, but most will recognize her as FBI agent Dominique DiPierro on Mr. Robot, investigating the world-wide banking hack orchestrated by Elliot Alderson. She's also appeared on popular shows like American Horror Story and Amazon's Good Girls Revolt. The girl has some serious acting talent and we have a pretty good idea where she gets it from. 

Presley Gerber

Considering his mom is  Cindy Crawford and sister is Kaia Gerber, we have a feeling that 17-year-old Presley is on his way to full-blown model stardom. Gerber made his runway debut in early 2016 at a Moschino show and is part of Dolce & Gabbana's millennial campaign. Oh, and did we mention he's currently starring in Calvin Klein's latest ad campaign alongside Bella Hadid and Zoë Kravitz?

Margaret Qualley

You might recognize the 22-year-old daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley as Jill Garvey from HBO's The Leftovers. Qualley first made her big-screen debut in James Franco's Palo Alto, and made an even bigger splash on the scene with her crazy-weird, crazy-amazing fragrance ad for Kenzo, where she showed off her incredible dance talent. She's set to appear in four movies this coming year, so keep an eye out for Qualley; she's not one you'll want to miss.

Dylan and Hopper Penn

The children of Sean Penn and Robin Wright aren't just the spitting image of their famous parents, they're also aspiring actors, and have popped up in a few movies over the last year or so. They have also, of course, dabbled in modeling: While Hopper recently signed a contract with Wilhelmina, Dylan has been in the business since 2014.

