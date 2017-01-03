17 Stunning Celeb Kids You Need to Know Now

This Sunday, the Stallone sisters—20-year-old Sophia, 18-year-old Sistine, and 14-year-old Scarlett—will take the stage as Miss Golden Globe. While the honor always goes to a famous offspring, this year marks the first time a trio holds the title.

It's quite the introduction for the daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin, but there are many more celebrity kids who are also poised for a breakout moment. Scroll down below to meet the genetically flawless celebrity kids who will be everywhere in the next coming years. And remember: You heard it here first!