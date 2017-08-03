16 Times Selena Gomez Showed Up for Her Squad

Selena Gomez absolutely owns Instagram. And her photo reel is proof that even while prioritizing self-care and tending to her skyrocketing career, she never fails to support those closest to her. The singer, who stars on InStyle's September cover, shows up for her squad, whether that means making time for family celebrations, shouting out her collaborators, or kicking back with her celebrity #fam.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Drops Her New Single “Fetish"

Selena is the BFF we'd want in our corner. And we're here to show her some love for all the love she's shown others. Scroll through below to check out our favorite squad moments from her Insta.

Backstage at the "Bad Blood" Shoot

  1. There’s no bad blood between these celebrity besties. Here is Selena taking a snack break backstage at the "Bad Blood" music video shoot with Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and other featured badass friends.
Love for the Disney Fam

  1. Gomez hasn’t forgotten her Disney roots. She posted this Insta from her former co-star David Henrie’s wedding in April, featuring her entire Wizards of Waverly Place family, all grown up.
hype woman no.1

Gomez was visibly so proud when BFF Taylor Swift won three Grammys for Album of the Year (1989), Best Pop Vocal Album (1989), and Best Music Video (“Bad Blood”) in 2016.

the BFF tour

But Gomez didn’t just show up for the music video—she joined Taylor Swift on tour after 1989 came out. Here’s a shot from their killer besties performance in LA.

family act 

Gomez is super close with her family, especially her grandparents—whom she affectionately calls Nana and Papa—pictured here. Her caption thanks them for always being proud of her, even when she was just a little girl “forcing [them] to listen to [her] sing on the fireplace…”

sparklers

Gomez is never shy about letting her friends know how special they are to her. Here, she celebrates actress Francia Raisa’s birthday with a heartfelt caption reading, “Francia, you have been there through so many phases of life with me. The only thing I want you to know is how much I value YOU. You are more than you realize. I love you.”

Celebrate good times

Birthdays are a big deal to Gomez, and she's always down to celebrate her friends with full fanfare. She posted this shot from fellow singer Camila Cabello’s special day back in March 2015, spent with Taylor Swift, Hailee Steinfeld, and more.

hugs for Aniston 

One of our favorite celeb friendships. Jennifer Aniston has been a long-time supporter of Selena, and we think they make the absolute sweetest duo. 

with her 13 Reasons Why squad

Selena's caption for this shot reads, “After 6 years waiting to find the perfect Hannah and Clay for @13reasonswhy I couldn't be luckier we cast these two.” She’s referring to Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette, who play Hannah Baker and Clay Jenson on Gomez’s 13 Reasons Why Netflix original. The show, which she produces, has been renewed for a second season, to air in 2018.

fash-on

Here, Selena shows up for her fashion friends, pictured backstage after the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week. She's posing with creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere and several other stars who also support his work. 

singing with the angels

After her 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show performance, Gomez stuck around to hang out with then-just-pal The Weeknd plus Ellie Goulding and the angels.

with DL 

Selena and Demi Lovato go way, way back to their days starring on Barney and Friends as kids. Here, the duo poses for a duck-face selfie to show their love. 

fans for days

Don't forget about another group Selena considers a part of her squad: Her fans. During her Revival tour, the singer took time to pose for post-show photos with fans in multiple cities. Here’s a favored shot from her Ottowa, Canada, performance.

All the b-days

Here, the singer is celebrating longtime BFF Courtney J. Barry's birthday. Fans of Selena will recognize Barry because the megastar's childhood friend is still a big part of her life—and Instagram account.

Papa's girl

Gomez is always willing to lend a helping hand to her family. Back in 2014, she spent time with her grandpa tinkering in the garage. Looks like impressive handiwork.

all in the family

Family has and always will come first for the pop star. Here, Selena gave us a glimpse of the women in her family when her cousin announced her pregnancy. Gomez commented that she was “beyond happy” to be the baby’s godmother.

