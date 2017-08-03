16 Times Selena Gomez Showed Up for Her Squad

Selena Gomez absolutely owns Instagram. And her photo reel is proof that even while prioritizing self-care and tending to her skyrocketing career, she never fails to support those closest to her. The singer, who stars on InStyle's September cover, shows up for her squad, whether that means making time for family celebrations, shouting out her collaborators, or kicking back with her celebrity #fam.

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Drops Her New Single “Fetish"

Selena is the BFF we'd want in our corner. And we're here to show her some love for all the love she's shown others. Scroll through below to check out our favorite squad moments from her Insta.