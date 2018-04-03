Mourn Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Split with a Look Back at Their Cutest Moments

John Shearer/Getty Images
Olivia Bahou
Apr 03, 2018 @ 10:00 am

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan rocked the Internet on Monday night when they announced that they were "lovingly" separating after almost nine years of marriage.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," they wrote in a joint statement.

The couple shares 4-year-old daughter Everly, and made clear that they'll be co-parenting to the best of their abilities. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," they wrote.

The internet, of course, was devastated, declaring that love was officially dead when this beloved relationship ended. As you grieve the end of their marriage, take a look back at Channing and Jenna's cutest couple moments through the years.

1 of 19 ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

The couple met on the set of Step Up

Channing told Cosmopolitan that although their first kiss was on set, they both knew it was real. "It definitely counted. We were both obviously reeling from it."

2 of 19 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

They're always down to dance

They stole the show at the 2012 concert for the Rainforest Fund performing a steamy number.

3 of 19 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Their pregnancy style was gorgeous

At the 2013 Oscars, the couple looked so in love—and so pregnant. Jenna showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous Rachel Roy lace gown.

4 of 19 jennaldewan/instagram

Their baby girl is adorable

The Tatums gave their fans the first look at their daughter Everly on Instagram. "First Father's Day with our lil angel!" Jenna captioned the post.

5 of 19 channingtatum/instagram

They always support each other's projects

Channing posted this sexy photo of his wife, captioning it, "Watch this hot witch with me tonight on @LifetimeTV at 9pm CT."

6 of 19 jennaldewan/instagram

They win at photobooths

If you've ever tried to kiss in a photobooth, you know how hard it can be to get the timing right. But not for these two—they timed their lip lock perfectly.

7 of 19 jennaldewan/instagram

They make matching silly faces

The couple that selfies together, stays together.

8 of 19 jennaldewan/instagram

They're thinking of each other, no matter how far

Jenna couldn't make it to Cannes, but that didn't stop her from watching the live feed of her hubby!

9 of 19 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

They bring the party

At the InStyle and Warner Bros. 2015 Golden Globes After-Party, the Tatums were the first to hit the dance floor.

10 of 19 jennaldewan/instagram

They're always up for a little adventure

"It's my birthday and hubby does what I want him to," Jenna captioned this hilarious post.

11 of 19 jennaldewan/instagram

They bring the Christmas cheer

Is there anything more #RelationshipGoals than matching Santa suits?

12 of 19 Youtube

They praise each other in front of the world

Channing opened up about Jenna's natural birthing experience in Vanity Fair, calling her a "super mom" and a "warrior." 

13 of 19 jennaldewan/instagram

They're the king and queen of couples costumes

They manage to look hilarious and hot.

14 of 19 channingtatum/instagram

They're amazing parents

Only the best parents would put their daughter in a mermaid costume—and suit up in a matching one.

15 of 19 jennaldewan/instagram

They're not afraid of some healthy competition

Jenna rocked her hubby's world with her rendition of "Pony," and Channing broke the Internet when he brought Beyoncé onstage during Lip Sync Battle.

16 of 19 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

They clean up well

At the Golden Globes, the stylish couple took the red carpet hand-in-hand.

17 of 19 jennaldewan/Instagram

They're proud of their roots.

Channing and Jenna love a good Step Up throwback as much as you do. Jenna shared this adorable behind-the-scenes shot on the movie's tenth anniversary, writing, "Ahhhh where does the time go?? Love you all and thanks for all the love all these years."

18 of 19 jennaldewan/Instagram

They're major members of the Beyhive.

The couple proved that Queen Bey is bae with this adorable (and rare) selfie at her concert.

19 of 19 jennaldewan/Instagram

They put family first.

Of course Channing was willing to suit up as the terrifying beast when his two girls wanted to be Belle on Halloween.

