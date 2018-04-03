Mourn Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Split with a Look Back at Their Cutest Moments

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan rocked the Internet on Monday night when they announced that they were "lovingly" separating after almost nine years of marriage.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," they wrote in a joint statement.

VIDEO: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's Cutest Couple Moments

The couple shares 4-year-old daughter Everly, and made clear that they'll be co-parenting to the best of their abilities. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly," they wrote.

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Apr 2, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

The internet, of course, was devastated, declaring that love was officially dead when this beloved relationship ended. As you grieve the end of their marriage, take a look back at Channing and Jenna's cutest couple moments through the years.