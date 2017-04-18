16 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Bella Heathcote

Samantha Simon
Apr 18, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Bella Heathcote knows how to slay a red carpet. We’ve been watching the Australian actress’s style evolution ever since she made her first major Hollywood splash in Tim Burton’s 2012 horror-comedy film, Dark Shadows—and her career has been on the fast-track ever since. Most recently, she starred as a young German filmmaker in season two of Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle before taking a twisted turn as Christian Grey’s stalker ex, Leila Williams, in Fifty Shades Darker.

With each new project she takes on, Heathcote ups her fashion game. She consistently delivers major style goals at public appearances, and she's already proved that she's not afraid to make a bold choice when it comes to a sparkly gown or statement accessory. But IRL, the 29-year-old prefers to keep her looks low-key. “I’d say that my personal style is fairly casual,” Heathcote said during an interview for InStyle’s May issue. “I’m definitely aware of fashion and I have super-stylish friends, but I don’t consciously try to follow any trends.”

She may not be following them, but she’s certainly setting them. Scroll down for 16 things we learned about Heathcote's style during our chat.

1 of 16 Donato Sardella/Getty

WISE WORDS

“Keep it simple is my mantra for both style and life,” said Heathcote. “I just like to feel relaxed.” 

2 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

SHOPPING SPOTS 

“About once a year, I’ll visit Barneys, Rag & Bone, and Opening Ceremony for a big shopping haul. There’s also an incredible secondhand store in L.A. that I love called Recess.” 

3 of 16 Jeff Vespa/Getty

GO-TO DESIGNERS

“My style tends to be all over the place, but Alexander Wang’s sleek lines are perfect for everyday wear. And I love Rodarte, Marc Jacobs, Chanel, Dior, Saint Laurent, and Gucci.” 

4 of 16 bellalheathcote/Instagram

SIGNATURE LOOK

“I have a fairly standard uniform of J Brand or Rag & Bone jeans, a white shirt, and black Prada boots. I’ve also worn my Gucci black leather jacket to death.” 

5 of 16 Courtesy

BEST BAG 

“I’m going through a backpack phase right now because they’re just so easy. My boyfriend [director Andrew Dominik] gave me a green Gucci one with a serpent on it for our anniversary. It’s from the men’s collection, and it’s incredible.” 

6 of 16 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

FASHION APPROACH

“When you’re in an uncomfortable situation, an outfit can feel like an armor of sorts. So when I’m heading to a meeting, I tend to take more care in what I’m wearing.”

7 of 16 Getty (2)

A-LIST IDOLS 

“I love Rose Byrne’s style on and off the carpet, and I’m consistently impressed by Kristen Stewart. I wish I could rock her red-carpet looks because she’s just so cool.” 

8 of 16 Alex B. Huckle/Getty

SEASONAL STYLE

“My style is constantly changing, and for some reason, I feel like I become a lot more feminine in the summer.” 

9 of 16 bellalheathcote/Instagram

STYLIST GOALS

“My stylist, Penny Lovell, always looks so well put-together without seeming like she tried too hard. I really trust her. She’s definitely handed me a few things in the past where I wasn’t convinced at first, but she’s said, ‘It's got no hanger appeal. Just try it on.’ And she's right, of course.” 

10 of 16 bellalheathcote/Instagram

GLITZY GOWNS

“When you wear sequins, it just feels like you’re heading to a party no matter what. Plus, that’s something I don’t have in my regular wardrobe. It’s fun to play dress up.”

11 of 16 David M. Benett/Getty

OUTERWEAR OBSESSIONS 

“Classic jackets tend to be my splurge item. When I was in Cannes last year, I bought one from Saint Laurent just as Hedi Slimane was leaving the brand, and I also bought an Alexander McQueen military jacket while shopping with my boyfriend a few years ago. He convinced me to get it without looking at the price tag—and I did.”

12 of 16 bellalheathcote/Instagram

FASHION GENES

“My mum has always been my biggest influence. She’s given me some of her clothes from the ’90s. When carrot-leg [aka tapered] pants eventually come back in style, I’ll be rocking some amazing Armani suits.”

13 of 16 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

RED-CARPET RULE 

“I want to feel confident in what I’m wearing because red carpets are nerve-racking. When I put on something sexy or tough and it feels like a character I could play, that’s when I really get into it.”

14 of 16 Todd Williamson/Getty

JUST-RIGHT JEWELRY

“I like thin gold rings, and I wear a lot of Lucy Folk’s jewelry. I've got two holes in each ear, so I'm always wearing four studs of some small description. And I've got a great Verameat ring, which I'm always wearing. It's funny because I find that I really go through phases—and right now, I feel weird wearing a necklace for some reason. So I’m really just wearing rings and studs at the moment.”

15 of 16 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

DECADES OF INFLUENCE

“A lot of my wardrobe is fairly ‘70s-inspired, and I love a flare pant.  But the ‘20s were great, as well, and I quite like a ‘50s A-line dress.”

16 of 16 bellalheathcote/Instagram

BEAUTY MUST-HAVES

“I don't wear much makeup in my day-to-day life, but I had an eyebrow revelation when one of my girlfriends got me into clear eyebrow gel a few years ago. I was like, ‘Where has this been all my life?’ That s—t’s amazing. The one I’m using right now is Anastasia. If I use that, curl my eyelashes, and put a bit of Tarte concealer and blush on, I feel like I look all right.”

