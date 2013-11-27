Shop 16 Pieces of Katniss-Inspired Arrow Jewelry

Leave your Katniss Everdeen get-up at home, because we found an easier (and prettier) way to channel your inner archer: arrow-adorned jewelry. There's no question that the arrow motif gets straight to the point, resonating with Katniss-esque qualities, like bravery, survival and leadership. So, in tribute to The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, we rounded up 16 on-point pieces that really hit the bull's-eye. Decorate your tops with a statement necklace embellished with a string of arrows or encircle your wrist with a pointy double-ended cuff. From rings to bobby pins, collect a bundle of arrow accessories that will send your enemies a quivering.

