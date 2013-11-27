Shop 16 Pieces of Katniss-Inspired Arrow Jewelry

Courtesy Photo (4)
Andrea Cheng
Nov 27, 2013 @ 7:50 am

Leave your Katniss Everdeen get-up at home, because we found an easier (and prettier) way to channel your inner archer: arrow-adorned jewelry. There's no question that the arrow motif gets straight to the point, resonating with Katniss-esque qualities, like bravery, survival and leadership. So, in tribute to The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, we rounded up 16 on-point pieces that really hit the bull's-eye. Decorate your tops with a statement necklace embellished with a string of arrows or encircle your wrist with a pointy double-ended cuff. From rings to bobby pins, collect a bundle of arrow accessories that will send your enemies a quivering.

1 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Danielle Stevens Ring

12k gold plated crystals, $45; maxandchloe.com
2 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Pamela Love Pin

Bronze, $175; shopbop.com
3 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Steven Alan Cuff

Brass, $65; stevenalan.com
4 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Roman Luxe Necklace

Crystal and gold-plated, $75; maxandchloe.com
5 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Paige Novick Earrings

Gold plate, $335; shopbop.com
6 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Forever 21 Necklace

High polish finish, $7; forever21.com
7 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Citizen Mod Bangle

Gold base metal, $28; citizenmod.com
8 of 16 Courtesy Photo

CC Skye Ring

Gold-plated with pave crystals, $125; ccskye.com
9 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Victoria Bekerman Necklace

18k gold-plated chain, vintage glass beads, and brass, $145; victoriabekerman.com
10 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Blu Bijoux Ring

Gold plated enamel, $18; maxandchloe.com
11 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Kris Nations Cuff

14k gold, $95; urbanoutfitters.com.
12 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Topshop Necklace

Metal, $28; topshop.com
13 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Shameless Earrings

Gold plated with Swarovski crystals, $40; maxandchloe.com
14 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Stella & Dot Necklace

Sterling silver, $49; stelladot.com
15 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Asos Earrings

Zinc and steel, $9; asos.com
16 of 16 Courtesy Photo

Forever 21 Hair Pins

$1; forever21.com

