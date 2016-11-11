16 of InStyle Cover Star Reese Witherspoon's Favorite Things

Samantha Simon
Nov 11, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Reese Witherspoon never fails to charm us with her Southern style—and InStyle's December cover shoot was no exception. She arrived at our Malibu garden set on a warm September day looking casual-cool in a denim button-up shirt paired with her favorite Mother skinny jeans and a “really old” pair of tan suede ankle boots. Between posing in pieces from Armani Prive, Atelier Versace, and her own Draper James line—not to mention, bonding with two speckled rescue pups on hand for the shoot, as well as spending time with her 4-year-old son Tennessee, who visited the set later in the afternoon—Witherspoon admired an assortment of Chanel diamond rings, as well as handbags from Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, and Mark Cross.

When it came to the rest of her accessories, Witherspoon mostly opted for heels instead of flats—which comes as no surprise, since the star usually sports an elevated platform even when she’s just running errands. When we caught up with her after the shoot, Witherspoon revealed that her go-to shoe designer at the moment is Gianvito Rossi, whose styles she frequently steps out wearing whether she's hitting the street or the red carpet.

In addition to talking footwear faves, Witherspoon spilled on the piece she’s already planning to pass down to her 17-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, her fashion splurges and cheapies, and all of her foodie favorites, from the green smoothie she loves to the signature Southern dish that she can’t live without. Scroll down for 16 revelations from Witherspoon, and for more on the star, pick up the December issue of InStyle, now on newsstands and available for digital download.

1 of 16 courtesy Draper James

Winter Essential

“Draper James camel-colored coat.”

2 of 16 courtesy Tiffany & Co.

Jewelry Splurge

“A gold Tiffany T square bracelet.”

3 of 16 courtesy Carolina Herrera

Designer That Inspires Me 

“Carolina Herrera.”

4 of 16 courtesy Glow Bio

Fitness favorites

“The Body by Simone workout—and the Glowing Green Smoothie by Kimberly Snyder.” 

5 of 16 em_henderson/Instagram

Instagram Feed I Love

@Em_Henderson. She’s an interior designer who has great style.”

6 of 16 courtesy

Favorite shoes 

“Gianvito Rossi.”

7 of 16 courtesy Josephine's on 12th

Favorite Brunch Spot 

Josephine's on 12th Ave South in Nashville.”

8 of 16 courtesy

Wardrobe Staple

“T-shirts from The Great.”

9 of 16 courtesy

What I Hope to Find in My Stocking This Season 

“A Shinola watch.”

10 of 16 courtesy Riverhead Books

Currently Reading 

The Interestings by Meg Wolitzer.”

11 of 16 SGranitz/WireImage

Item I’ll Pass Down To My Daughter 

“My beautiful vintage Christian Dior gown from the 1950s.”

12 of 16 getty

Date Night Activity 

“Dinner at an Italian restaurant with lots of pasta.”

13 of 16 juliahengel/Instagram

Celebrity Style Crush

Gal Meets Glam blogger Julia Hengel.”

14 of 16 reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Signature Southern Dish 

“Country fried steak.”

15 of 16 Courtesy

Secret Fashion Cheapie

“Belts from Madewell.” 

16 of 16 Getty

Cold Weather Craving 

“Lentil soup.”

Photographed by Thomas Whiteside;  Styled by Melissa Rubini; Hair by Lona Vigi for Starworks Artists; Makeup by Molly R. Stern for Starworks Artists; Manicure by Amy Ruiz; Set design by Bette Adams for Mary Howard Studio.

