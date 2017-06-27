15 Times Celebrity Dogs Dressed Better Than You Do

Santi/Splash News
Alexandra Whittaker
Jun 27, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Celebrities might be used to heads turning when they walk in a room, but when their dogs dress to the nines, it's hard to compete. It turns out that man's best friend only becomes more adorable when dressed in dog-sized hats and sweaters and booties.

Everyone from Lauren Conrad to Lady Gaga has outfitted their dogs in pint-sized fashion gear, and to be honest, we're pretty grateful for the cuteness.

Scroll through some of our favorite perfectly polished pup outfits, and get some fashion inspo for your own dog.

 

 

 

1 of 15 katyperry/Instagram

Katy Perry's dog Nugget

Little Nugget Perry (not to be mixed up with Orlando Bloom’s dog Mighty), could practically model for an athleisure brand at this point. Adidas, get on that.

2 of 15 mileycyrus/Instagram

Miley Cyrus’s dog Emu (MuMu for short)

MuMu has got some American spirit, and just in time for the 4th of July. What a patriotic pooch.

3 of 15

Lauren Conrad’s dogs Fitz and Chloe

Fitz and Chloe sure know how to dress well, but who wouldn't with a mom like Conrad?

4 of 15 garyfisher/Instagram

Carrie Fisher's dog Gary

The late Fisher was notoriously close to her pal Gary, even bringing him with her for interviews from time to time. It's no wonder he has great style.

5 of 15 nayarivera/Instagram

Naya Rivera’s dog Lucy

Lucy is wearing one of the most popular (or would it be pup-ular?) styles of sunglasses for the summer.

6 of 15 chelseahandler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler’s dog Tammy

Tammy's not just a cute face—she's also a rescue dog. And, judging from her outfit, a cowboy. Talk about a triple threat.

7 of 15

Lady Gaga’s dog Asia

Now that’s a dog who can model. Literally. Asia is the face of Coach’s “Coach Pups” campaign, so she’s a literal model.

8 of 15 normieandbambijenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s dog Norman

Norman and his brothers and sisters are frequently the subjects of Jenner's snapchats, but in this photo, Norman's adorable sweater is the real star.

9 of 15 parishilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton’s dog Diamond Baby

Of course Hilton has a chihuahua dressed like a baby ballerina. Of course.

10 of 15 Alessio Botticelli

Olivia Palermo’s dog Mr. Butler

Palermo might be a style icon, but when she took Mr. Butler out for a walk in the park, all eyes were firmly on him.

11 of 15 serenawilliams/Instagram

Venus Williams’s dog Havanese

With a towel and extra tennis ball on hand, Havanese is the literal definition of a good boy.

12 of 15

Marc Jacobs’s dog Neville

If you think Neville looks familiar, you're spot on. The fashionable pooch has made appearances in his famous designer dad's campaigns and even has his own Instagram.

13 of 15 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen’s dog Pippa

Pippa clearly takes after her supermodel mom with that feathery pink boa around her neck. What an adorable diva.

14 of 15 emmyrossum/Instagram

Emmy Rossum’s dog Pepper

Pepper was adopted at a shelter dog event by Rossum, and they've never looked back (or looked better).

15 of 15 Chris Weeks/Getty

Lisa Vanderpump’s dog Giggy

Giggy could not be cuter in that ruffled outfit. Cue all the aww's.

