15 Reasons We Love My Best Friend's Wedding, in GIFs

We all know that Julia Roberts is the queen of rom-coms. But as Julianne, the curly haired food critic looking for love in 1997’s My Best Friend’s Wedding, America’s Sweetheart took on a role that we had never seen her in before—the antihero.

The story kicks off with Julianne finding out that her old pal Michael (Dermot Mulroney) is getting married to a perky twenty-year-old Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), and so she starts to plot. And scheme. And basically, do whatever it takes to sabotage her supposed BFF’s impending happiness after she realizes that she is actually the one he should be walking down the aisle with.

TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett

From the very start of the movie, we weren’t supposed to like her. And of course, if anyone besides Roberts was in the role, we probably wouldn’t have. But because she brought her inherent charm, not to mention that megawatt smile to the part, we found ourselves rooting for her, no matter how harmless (the karaoke bit) or heinous (the email hack) her tactics were to break up the union.

And now two decades later, we're still quoting it. On the 20th anniversary of the movie's release, we're counting down all the reasons it lives on in the rom-com hall of fame.

1. It has one of the best (and most random) opening sequences ever:

2. It brings all the friends with benefits feels:

3. Julia Roberts and Dermot Mulroney have crazy good chemistry:

4. It is peak Julia Roberts hair:

5. It showed us that even Cameron Diaz is bad at karaoke:

6. Rupert Everett is the perfect Will to Roberts's Grace:

7. It gave us this epic "I Say A Little Prayer" sing-along:

8. It was oh-so-quotable:

9. It made your own crazy bridemaids seem normal:

10. It gave new meanings to "crème brûlée" and "jello":

11. It hypes up grand romantic gestures:

12. And the cringeworthy fallout from said gestures:

13. It was hilarious and brutally honest:

14. It raised the bar on maid of honor speeches:

15. And proved that even unhappy endings can be happy: