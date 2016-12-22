15 Celebrities You Didn't Know Are Capricorns

Welcome to the start of a new season, Capricorns! Those born between Dec 22-Jan 19, will always be able to rise to the occasion, for you are certainly the zodiac’s most career driven and ambitious sign. Known as the Mountain Goat, you are agile with the ability to climb to the top of any mountain or corporation, taking the surefooted, slowly-but-surely path through life.

Shake off any mistakes you've made in the prior months. They were learning experiences, Cap! We’ll see you at the top! Find out below which celebrity Capricorns will be celebrating their birthdays soon and click here for more of Miller's forecast.

VIDEO: How the Month You Were Born Affects Your Personality, According to Science