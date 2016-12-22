15 Celebrities You Didn't Know Are Capricorns

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
Teonna Flipping
Dec 22, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Welcome to the start of a new season, Capricorns! Those born between Dec 22-Jan 19, will always be able to rise to the occasion, for you are certainly the zodiac’s most career driven and ambitious sign. Known as the Mountain Goat, you are agile with the ability to climb to the top of any mountain or corporation, taking the surefooted, slowly-but-surely path through life.

Shake off any mistakes you've made in the prior months. They were learning experiences, Cap! We’ll see you at the top! Find out below which celebrity Capricorns will be celebrating their birthdays soon and click here for more of Miller's forecast.

1 of 15 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Ryan Seacrest

The TV personality and producer was born on Dec. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

2 of 15 Karwai Tang/WireImage

John Legend

Born Dec. 28, the "Ordinary People" singer holds ten Grammy Awards, one Golden Globe Award, and one Academy Award.

3 of 15 Mireya Acierto/Getty

Denzel Washington

The two-time Oscar-winning actor was born in Mount Vernon, NY on Dec. 28.

4 of 15 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Diane von Fürstenberg

The Belgian-American fashion designer, formerly known as Princess Diane of Fürstenberg, was born on Dec. 31

5 of 15 Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

January Jones

Best known for her role as Betty Draper on the hit TV series Mad Men, Jones was born on Jan. 5.

6 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Bradley Cooper 

The Academy Award-winning actor, born Jan. 5, was named "Sexiest Man Alive" by People Magazine.

7 of 15 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Eddie Redmayne

The Theory of Everything actor was born on Jan. 6 in Westminster, United Kingdom.

8 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Blue Ivy Carter

The daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z will turn five on Jan. 7.

9 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Nicholas Cage

The actor and producer was born on Jan. 7 in Long Beach, California. 

10 of 15 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge was born in Reading, United Kingdom on Jan. 9.

11 of 15 Steve Granitz/WireImage

 Liam Hemsworth

The Hunger Games actor was born on Jan. 13 in Melbourne, Australia.

12 of 15 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Moss

The English model, who was discovered at 14 years old, was born on Jan. 16

13 of 15 Paul Morigi/Getty

Michelle Obama

The American lawyer, writer, and First Lady of the United States was born on Jan. 17 in Chicago, Illinois. 

14 of 15 David Livingston/Getty

 Betty White

The Golden Girls actress was born on Jan. 17. She turns 95 this year!

15 of 15 Todd Williamson/Getty

Ellen Degeneres

The Emmy-winning talk show host was born in Metairie, Louisiana, on Jan. 20.

