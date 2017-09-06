15 Celebs Who Are Totally, Unapologetically Fangirls

They say a picture is worth a 1000 words. Well, a picture of a celeb wearing another celeb on their shirt might be worth 10,000.

Sometimes it’s simply a way of showing their support to a fellow A-lister. Or maybe it’s to send a message that a relationship is still going strong (ahem, Gigi and Zayn). But most of the time, when a star slips on a T-shirt touting another star, it’s a case of pure, unadulterated fangirling. And that is something we can always get behind.

From Drake’s tribute to Jaden Smith (above) to Madonna’s undying love for Tupac Shakur, keep scrolling for 15 stars who aren’t afraid to wear their celeb-obsessed hearts on their sleeves.

1 of 14 Ethan Miller/Getty

Drake

Fake love? Not between Drake and Jaden Smith. After Smith was caught fawning over Drake’s performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs, Drake returned the favor by wearing a T-shirt of Smith’s meme-worthy moment at the 2013 iHeart Radio Music Festival. He also has a thing for Rihanna socks.

2 of 14 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Rihanna

From one style icon to another, Rihanna saluted Princess Diana in the chicest way possible—a Chapel tee with a vintage shot of the People’s Princess and thigh high Manolo Blahnik denim boots, natch.

3 of 14 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

On Valentine’s Day this year, Hadid showed that she’s the ultimate supportive girlfriend—and superfan—to singer and former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. Breakup rumors squashed.

4 of 14 bellahadid/instagram

Bella Hadid

On Gigi Hadid’s 21st birthday, her little sister Bella took to Instagram to celebrate her big sis and the monumental occasion. “#1 fan,” she captioned the shot of her lounging on the sand in a black “Gigi” one-piece.

5 of 14 George Pimentel/WireImage

Justin Bieber

Long before Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin, and Sofia Richie, the Biebs only had eyes for one teen queen—Tiffani Amber Thiessen, in all her Saved By the Bell glory. Zack Morris would be proud.

6 of 14 Joe Kohen/WireImage

Tiffani Thiessen

Once Theissen got word of Justin Bieber’s little crush, she clapped back with her own T-shirt tribute to him. “It was sweet to see him wearing my shirt, so I wanted to show the admiration back,” she told Access Hollywood.

7 of 14 Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Claudia Schiffer

Who says supermodels don’t get along? Claudia Schiffer gave pal Naomi Campbell the ultimate seal of approval on her shirt at a celebration of Campbell’s 25-year modeling career.

8 of 14 joejonas/snapchat

Joe Jonas

Proving that he’s the ultimate fan of The Notebook, Joe Jonas took to Snapchat to share his new favorite shirt, featuring image after image of Ryan Gosling aka Noah Calhoun.

9 of 14 Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Karlie Kloss

Finding the right first day of school outfit can be stressful. Maybe that’s why model Karlie Kloss channeled one of the supermodel greats, Cindy Crawford, on her first day at NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

10 of 14 Keith Hewitt/GC Images

Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner

After Glastonbury this year, Cara Delevigne and Kendall Jenner sent the fashion world into frenzy when they wore matching “CaKe Tour” shirts. CaKe, of course, stood for the first two letters of their names (CAra and KEndall), prompting rumors of a possible fashion collaboration. Turns out, the girls weren’t going into business at all—just showing their undying support for each other, both on and off the runway.

11 of 14 Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Rita Ora

Kendall Jenner isn’t the only one with a girl crush on Cara Delevingne. At the Burberry Prorsum fall 2013 show, Rita Ora used her white tee to praise “Queen Delevingne” who was walking in the presentation that day.

12 of 14 Ethan Miller/Getty

Madonna

We all know that Madonna and Tupac Shukur dated back in the day, so it was bittersweet to see her pay tribute to the rapper two decades after his untimely death.

13 of 14 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé

At a Grammy salute for Stevie Wonder, Bey showed her for love for the soul singer loud and proud with a t-shirt featuring the art from his 1980 album, “Hotter than July”.

14 of 14 Splash News

Suki Waterhouse

On the way to see Taylor Swift perform at the Staples Center in L.A., Waterhouse sported her very own 1989 tour t-shirt. Perhaps she was auditioning for the Swift squad?

