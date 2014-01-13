The 15 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Golden Globes

Courtesy Photo (3)
Jennifer Davis
Jan 13, 2014 @ 3:38 pm

In case you missed it, the 71st annual Golden Globes aired last night, and social media platforms were abuzz all day long in anticipation for one of the biggest awards shows of the season—especially Instagram! Celebrities took to the photo-sharing site to document their evenings starting early with prep and going late into the night at the after parties. From our style crush Lupita Nyong’o pretty light blue mani, to Heidi Klum's glam squad shot to Jamie Chung's InStyle viewing party shout out, relive some of the night’s best moments through the lenses of Hollywood’s smartphones by clicking through the gallery now.

1 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Jamie Chung

On her way to the InStyle viewing party, Jamie Chung snapped this shot of the invite!
2 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Heidi Klum

Klum gives a shout out to her glam squad before taking off for the Golden Globes.
3 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Lupita Nyong'o

Nyong'o shows off her pretty Golden Globes mani, and we're definitely fans of this blue orchid hue.
4 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Kerry Washington

How did Kerry Washington accessorize her Balenciaga gown? With this gorgeous vintage Movado watch.
5 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Aaron Paul

With champagne in hand, the 'Breaking Bad' star and pals are ready to take on the night.
6 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Multi-tasking mommy! Jenna Dewan-Tatum preps for the Golden Globe festivities with daughter Everly in tow.
7 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Emma Roberts

What Golden Globes diet? Emma Roberts noshes on an In-n-Out burger before arriving at the Globes.
8 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Kelly Osbourne

Osbourne needed a last minute fix before the show started-her zipper broke!
9 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Ryan Seacrest

No red carpet would be complete without a little selfie action!
10 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Lena Dunham

The 'Girls' star took the opportunity to relax inbetween all of the festivities with a quick lie down.
11 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Early bird gets the worm! Jesse Tyler Ferguson is the first to arrive at the 'Modern Family' table.
12 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Sofia Vergara

Who needs a Golden Globe when you have this delicious drink? (Photo captured by co-star Sarah Hyland)
13 of 15 Courtesy Photo

P Diddy

"My sisters from 'Downton Abbey' #downtondiddy" captioned P Diddy.
14 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Jaime King

Gettin' primped! Jaime King's glam squad makes sure she's camera ready before the after parties.
15 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Lily Collins

Nice shimmer, ladies! Lily Collins shared this photo of herself and Jennifer Lopez at a Golden Globes after party.

