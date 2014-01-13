The 15 Best Celebrity Instagrams from the Golden Globes

In case you missed it, the 71st annual Golden Globes aired last night, and social media platforms were abuzz all day long in anticipation for one of the biggest awards shows of the season—especially Instagram! Celebrities took to the photo-sharing site to document their evenings starting early with prep and going late into the night at the after parties. From our style crush Lupita Nyong’o pretty light blue mani, to Heidi Klum's glam squad shot to Jamie Chung's InStyle viewing party shout out, relive some of the night’s best moments through the lenses of Hollywood’s smartphones by clicking through the gallery now.

