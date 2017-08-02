15 Actresses We Want to Play Princess Diana on Broadway

Alexandra Whittaker
Aug 02, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Broadway is about to get a little more regal, and Princess Diana is to thank.

A musical based on the famed princess's life is in the works by Tony-winning writers and directors, which has us asking the ultimate question: Who will play Princess Diana?

It's an enormous part that requires both musical and acting chops to pull off successfully. It will take a while before fans will actually be able to see Princess Di embodied on stage, but with the production moving forward and being work shopped this fall, it's only a matter of time before we get a cast list. 

“We finished the show at the end of last year,” writer Joe DiPietro told the New York Post. “With some shows, the doors open very quickly. They are opening very quickly with this one. People are fascinated by Diana and her legacy.”

We'd say fascinated is an understatement. In anticipation of The Story of Diana, an upcoming two-part People special celebrating the life and legacy of the beloved princess, we've compiled our top picks for the role of Princess Diana. Scroll through below to see whom we would cast.

The Story of Diana: Part One airs Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET and The Story of Diana: Part Two airs Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

1 of 15 Rune Hellestad/Corbis/Getty

Emily Blunt 

The actress has already proven she can sing by playing the Baker's Wife in Into the Woods and the titular character in the upcoming movie musical Mary Poppins Returns, so why not take her skills to the Broadway stage? 

2 of 15 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Laura Carmichael

The Downton Abbey star has experience playing glamorous English noble Lady Edith Crawley, so we think playing Di would come naturally to her.

3 of 15 Walter McBride/WireImage

Kelli O'Hara

This Broadway veteran is a six-time Tony Award nominee who happens to have Diana-like features, so of course she's a contender. 

4 of 15 Pierre Suu/Getty

Kirsten Dunst

Dunst has played a royal before as the titular character in Marie Antoinette.

5 of 15 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Emilia Clarke

We could see Clarke making the trip from the Game of Thrones world to the Broadway stage. She's already ruling an empire as Daenerys Targaryen, so why not shift gears and go British?

6 of 15 Walter McBride/Getty

Mamie Parris

Parris is a Broadway pro who currently stars as Grizabella in Cats on Broadway, so needless to say, she's got the pipes for this. 

7 of 15 Araya Diaz/WireImage

Carey Mulligan

Mulligan has a lot of depth as an actress and could capture the nuance and complexity of Princess Diana’s life and legacy. Plus, we could totally see her wearing a voluminous wedding gown just like Di.

8 of 15 David M. Benett/WireImage

Katie Brayben

This English actress and singer already has experience playing Princess Diana—she played the role in the play King Charles III in London shortly before taking on the role of Carole King in the West End production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. 

9 of 15 Desiree Navarro/Getty

Naomi Watts

The actress has been open about her initial fear of singing, but it's a fear she already got over in her newest film The Book of Henry, which gives us some hope. 

10 of 15 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Laura Osnes

If you put a short blonde wig on Osnes, she could definitely pass for Princess Di, and on top of it, she originated the Broadway roles of Sandy in Grease (2007), Hope Harcourt in Anything Goes (2011), and Ella in Cinderella (2013). Pretty impressive if you ask us. 

11 of 15 Noam Galai/Getty

Lea Michele

The Glee star is a queen of drama, so we think she'd be great for one of the most gripping, real-life dramas of our time.

12 of 15 Michael Stewart/Getty

Dianna Agron

Speaking of Glee stars, Agron bears a resemblance to the late princess while having a strong voice to match, so seeing her on stage would make sense. 

13 of 15 Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Brynn O’Malley

O'Malley is a Broadway star who has played Grace Farrell in Annie and Nessarose in Wicked, so we could see her slipping into Princess Di's shoes. The only catch? She just had her first child with husband and SNL star Bobby Moynihan, which might keep her off the stage for a little while. 

14 of 15 Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Phillipa Soo

Soo is the original Eliza in Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit Hamilton. 

15 of 15 Bruce Glikas/Getty

Sierra Boggess

Boggess originated the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid on Broadway, played Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, and recently ended her time as Rosalie in School of Rock—The Musical, so we think a new part is in store for her soon. 

