15 Actresses We Want to Play Princess Diana on Broadway

Broadway is about to get a little more regal, and Princess Diana is to thank.

A musical based on the famed princess's life is in the works by Tony-winning writers and directors, which has us asking the ultimate question: Who will play Princess Diana?

It's an enormous part that requires both musical and acting chops to pull off successfully. It will take a while before fans will actually be able to see Princess Di embodied on stage, but with the production moving forward and being work shopped this fall, it's only a matter of time before we get a cast list.

“We finished the show at the end of last year,” writer Joe DiPietro told the New York Post. “With some shows, the doors open very quickly. They are opening very quickly with this one. People are fascinated by Diana and her legacy.”

We'd say fascinated is an understatement. In anticipation of The Story of Diana, an upcoming two-part People special celebrating the life and legacy of the beloved princess, we've compiled our top picks for the role of Princess Diana. Scroll through below to see whom we would cast.

