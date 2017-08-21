14 of the Cutest Bachelor Nation Babies

It has been quite the week for Bachelor Nation. Not only did the third season of Bachelor in Paradise premiere last week to clear up the Corinne and DeMario controversy, but two other former Bachelor stars made big announcements in the last few days.

Evan and Carly Bass, who got engaged on last season’s Paradise and married earlier this summer, revealed yesterday that they were expecting a little girl. “I’m not the only girl anymore!” she said on Instagram posting a gender reveal snap with Evan and his three sons from a previous marriage.

This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! 😂 IT'S A GIRL!!!! I'm not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!! 👛👙👗🐷 A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 19, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Not to be outdone, Carly’s Paradise bestie and recent bridesmaid, Jade Tolbert delivered her first daughter, with Bachelorette alum Tanner Tolbert, last Thursday. “It’s official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! “Emmy” for short,” she later 'grammed.

In honor of the recent Bachelor baby boom, we’re looking back at the most adorable Bachelor Nation offspring, who prove that the fairy tale ending is indeed alive.