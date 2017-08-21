14 of the Cutest Bachelor Nation Babies

tanner.tolbert/Instagram
Jennifer Ferrise
Aug 21, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

It has been quite the week for Bachelor Nation. Not only did the third season of Bachelor in Paradise premiere last week to clear up the Corinne and DeMario controversy, but two other former Bachelor stars made big announcements in the last few days.

Evan and Carly Bass, who got engaged on last season’s Paradise and married earlier this summer, revealed yesterday that they were expecting a little girl. “I’m not the only girl anymore!” she said on Instagram posting a gender reveal snap with Evan and his three sons from a previous marriage.

Not to be outdone, Carly’s Paradise bestie and recent bridesmaid, Jade Tolbert delivered her first daughter, with Bachelorette alum Tanner Tolbert, last Thursday. “It’s official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! “Emmy” for short,” she later 'grammed.

In honor of the recent Bachelor baby boom, we’re looking back at the most adorable Bachelor Nation offspring, who prove that the fairy tale ending is indeed alive.

1 of 9 seanloweksu/Instagram

Sean and Catherine Lowe’s Son Samuel

It's been four years since Sean and Catherine met on Sean’s season of The Bachelor, and since then, the Lowes have become an adorable trio. Little Samuel, who looks just like his dad, celebrated his first birthday in July. 

Advertisement
2 of 9 ashleylynnrosenbaum/Instagram

Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum’s son Fordham and daughter Essex

We all watched their storybook wedding in 2012, following Ashley’s run as the Bachelorette (season 7), so it’s sweet to see how much the Rosenbaum bunch has grown in the last few years. Ford turns three next month, while Essex celebrates her first year in November.

3 of 9 desireesiegfried/Instagram

Desiree and Chris Siegfried’s son Asher

“I don’t know what I would do without these two,” Desiree recently ‘grammed about her husband Chris, who was the last man standing during her 2013 run as The Bachelorette, and their newborn son, Asher.

Advertisement
4 of 9 jadelizroper/Instagram

Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s Daughter Emerson

After Jade was sent home from Chris Soules’ season and Tanner was given the boot by Kaitlyn Bristowe, the two found their happy ending on the second go-round of Bachelor in Paradise. Last week, they welcomed their first child, Emerson Avery Tolbert, four weeks early. “It’s amazing how you can love someone so much,” Jade said on Instagram.

Advertisement
5 of 9 mollymesnick/Instagram

Jason and Molly Mesnick’s daughter Riley 

Bachelor Nation first fell for single dad Jason Mesnick during his stint on DeAnna Pappas’s season of The Bachelorette (season 4), but it was his own (slightly rocky) turn as the Bachelor, where he finally met his match in Molly. Now, Jason’s son Ty is a proud big bro to Riley, the couple’s first child. 

Advertisement
6 of 9 tristasutter/Instagram

Trista and Ryan Sutter’s son Max and daughter Blakesley

Not only was Trista Sutter the very first Bachelorette, but she was also the first show lead to get married and start a family. Today, Trista and Ryan have been married for 13 years, and have two kids, Max, 10, and Blakesley, 8, setting the bar pretty high for all future contestants.

Advertisement
7 of 9 jessecsincsak/Instagram

Jesse and Ann Csincsak’s sons Noah and Carter, and daughter Charlotte

Jesse Csincsak (from DeAnna Pappas’s season) and Ann Lueders (from Jason Mesnick’s season) weren’t actually on the show at the same time. Instead, they met at a Bachelor reunion event and  later tied the knot in 2010. The two have three little ones, Noah, 6, Charlotte, 3, and Carter, who will turn one in December, making them the biggest Bachelor family so far. 

Advertisement
8 of 9 chrislambton13/Instagram

Peyton and Chris Lambton’s daughter Lyla

Even though Peyton was a contestant on Andy Baldwin’s season and Chris was the runner-up on Ali Fedotowsky’s, the show can still be credited for bringing them together (Bachelorette contestant Jesse Beck introduced them). Now the cute couple, and HGTV stars, are parents to Lyla, who was born last February. 

Advertisement
9 of 9 deannastag/Instagram

DeAnna and Stephen Stagliano’s daughter Addison and son Austin

After DeAnna broke off her engagement to Jesse Csincsak, she was introduced to Stephen Stagliano, by his twin brother Michael, a fan fave from Jillian Harris’s season of The Bachelorette. They hit it off and the rest is history. The lovebirds have since welcomed Addison, 3, and Austin, 1.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!