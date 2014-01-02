14 Celebrity Instagrams You May Have Missed While Ringing in 2014

Courtesy Instagram (3)
Jennifer Davis
Jan 02, 2014 @ 3:47 pm

It was a rockin' New Year's Eve on Instagram! From New York to London to Los Angeles, celebrities were glued to their phones sending out celebratory 'grams as the clock struck midnight. Too busy ringing in 2014 to scroll through your feed? Then you're in luck! Check out our roundup of the best photos shared via the social media app for your double-tapping pleasure. From Mariah Carey's family photo to Taylor Swift and Sarah Hyland's selfie to Ryan Seacrest's post-ball drop photo,  flip through the gallery to see 14 ‘grams that will keep you celebrating the New Year!

MORE:
Our 13 Most-Liked Instagrams from 2013
• Celebrity Instagrams from the Holiday!
• Perfect the Art of Taking a Selfie

1 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest

That’s a wrap! Ryan Seacrest posed with Miley Cyrus and Mackelmore at the end of the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve broadcast.
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

Swift snapped a double selfie with ‘Modern Family’s’ Sarah Hyland to ring in 2014.
3 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

First family photo of the New Year, and Carey-Cannons are matching!
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley

Hurley has on her rose colored filter! “Let’s make it a good one,” she wrote.
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Jesica Alba

Jessica Alba

And it’s here! Alba posted this photo as the clock struck twelve.
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

Paris or Vegas? Vegas! Klum headed to Sin City to celebrate the end of 2013.
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe

As the clock made its way to midnight, Zoe and husband Roger Berman sent out this photo.
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Miley Cyrus

Cyrus began the New Year with one of 2013’s signature photo – the selfie!
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Jenny McCarthy

Jenny McCarthy

Caught in the act! Jenny McCarthy and her Rockin’ New Year’s Eve co-host, Ryan Seacrest, posed in front of 2014’s ball.
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

Brr! Lovato flew to Canada to usher in the New Year and had to don two coats to brave the cold.
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Cheers to a New Year! Selena Gomez raised her glass of apple cider to 2014 with her girlfriends.
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum

Across the pond, Rossum celebrated the New Year in a glamorous black dress.
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian commemorated 2013 with this photo of her baby, North, holding her engagement ring. “It was an amazing year!” she captioned.
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy Instagram/Beyonce

Beyonce and Jay Z

Looks like a fun couples night for Beyonce and Jay Z! The couple celebrated sans daughter Blue Ivy.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!