13 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Austin Mahone

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Samantha Simon
Nov 14, 2015 @ 7:30 pm

When it comes to sharing the details of everyday life, Austin Mahone isn’t one to hold anything back. And when you have over 8 million Instagram followers, it seems downright like celebrity duty to keep them constantly looped in. But while Mahone’s biggest fans—or “Mahomies,” if you will—already know that he got his start on YouTube, is a pro at taking selfies, and has a killer hat and shoe collection, there’s more to the 19-year-old star than meets the eye—or his Instagram feed.

For one thing, Mahone is already planning ahead when it comes to the holidays. We caught up with the singer just before he performed at the unveiling of Lord & Taylor’s holiday window display in New York City last night, and he revealed that he’s ready to hit the stores. But don’t expect to see him taking a leisurely stroll up and down the aisles of his favorite retailers. “I’m just going to get there before everybody else, throw as much stuff in a bag as I can fit, and then get out of there,” Mahone told InStyle. But some gifts don’t wrap up so easily, like the one the singer says is the best present he’s ever given someone. “I once bought my friend a tattoo for his birthday,” he said. “It was a $400 dollar tattoo of a huge longhorn on his back.” 

RELATED: See Justin Bieber's Changing Looks

As for the best gift that Mahone has ever received, it’s one that keeps him on the move. “I recently got a two-seater ATV type of off-roading vehicle that you can take to the sand dunes,” he said. “I was shooting an episode for a TV show and they gave me one, which was amazing. It’s all red and black, and on the inside it has lights and a crazy system. Plus, it has my logo on it.” Scroll down to learn 13 more things we discovered about Mahone during our conversation. (One hint: he might soon be swimming in ketchup!)

1 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

He doesn’t hit the gym every day.

“I work out on and off,” said Mahone. “I honestly hate working out so much just because I dread getting up and having to go to the gym and lift weights. It just sucks. Nobody likes it, but you’ve got to do it. I prefer to go swimming instead.” 

Advertisement
2 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

He’s mastered the art of taking a selfie with a cat.

“You never really know what the cat is going to do, so you just have to be selfie-ready at all times,” said Mahone. “I get my cat and I just take rapid fire photos until she does something cute. It’s tough. We have two cats at my house—one is named Anthony and I’ve had him since I was like five years old, and the other one is named Blair.” 

3 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

He’s a romantic.

“My favorite date night is probably watching a nice movie at the house, and maybe getting close on the couch,”  said Mahone. 

Advertisement
4 of 13 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

He appreciates women’s fashion.

“I love a good, nice-fitting dress on a girl,”  said Mahone. “Or, if we’re just chilling at the house and watching a movie, I’d want her in something super comfortable, like sweatpants and a t-shirt. I think that’s pretty hot, too.” 

Advertisement
5 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

His dream artist to collaborate with is Chris Brown.

“I think he is super talented, and he’s probably my favorite artist,” said Mahone. “There would definitely be some sick dance moves involved.”

Advertisement
6 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

His shoe game is strong.

“I probably have 500 pairs of shoes, and the collection is still growing,” said Mahone. “In my new house, I have a whole wall in my bedroom that’s just an entire shoe wall. It looks like a department store when you walk in because there’s just this huge wall of shoes. My favorite is a pair of Air Mags—they’re the ones from Back to the Future that light up.”

Advertisement
7 of 13 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

His hat game is on point, too.

“I hate not having a hat on,” said Mahone. “I like different types of hats, but also just a simple ball cap. My hat collection is pretty good, but it’s not as big as my shoe collection.”

Advertisement
8 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

He likes to match his accessories to his clothes.

“I definitely match my shoes to my outfit,” said Mahone. “You have to!” 

Advertisement
9 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

He makes room for chill time in his busy schedule.

“In my free time, I just make music, play basketball, swim, ride around in my ATV, and watch movies,” said Mahone. “Simple stuff.”

Advertisement
10 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

He has a few favorite movies—but one of them is a bit more intense than the others.

“My favorite is probably Step Brothers or Elf, which is a great holiday movie,” said Mahone. “This year, South Paw was my favorite. It’s such a good movie—it’s unbelievable. I gained a lot of respect for Jake [Gyllenhaal] after that role.”

Advertisement
11 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

He loves to travel.

“I’ve been wanting to go to Australia for a while, and I’m going there next week,” said Mahone. “So that might be one of my new favorite places. But right now, I like Japan the best. Everyone there is so polite and quiet, and the way they do things there is so different from America. Their style is a huge step higher than everyone else’s, and I hit all the shops there when I go.”

Advertisement
12 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

He’s working on a new sound.

“The Mahomies can get excited for a lot of free music that I know they are going to enjoy,” said Mahone. “I’m working on a project with Rob Rabb that we produced and wrote together, and we’re going to put it out to the fans for free before I put the real album out. It’s definitely a new sound and style. It’ll be different from the EP I put out.”

Advertisement
13 of 13 austinmahone/instagram

He’s obsessed with ketchup.

“I always have to have a bottle of ketchup in my house,” said Mahone. “There is not a time when there isn’t a bottle in there. If anybody wants to give me any gifts for Christmas, get ketchup bottles. I put it on everything—chicken, steak, burgers, fish, hot dogs.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!