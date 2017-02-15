13 Things to Know About Our Style Crush Kenya Kinski-Jones

Kenya Kinski-Jones is officially on our must-watch list for fashion week. Whether she’s walking the runway for Chanel or sitting front row at Dolce & Gabbana, the 24-year-old model is having a major breakout moment—and we can't get enough. In addition to being named a face of Stella McCartney’s Pop fragrance along with fellow cool-girls Amandla Stenberg, Lordes “Lola” Leon, and Grimes last year, she’s posed alongside her real-life boyfriend, Will Peltz, for two Calvin Klein campaigns. And if it seems like Kinski-Jones is a total natural in the spotlight, that's because it’s in her blood: She’s the daughter of producer Quincy Jones and German model-actress Nastassja Kinski. Oh, and did we mention that Rashida Jones is her half sister? NBD.

We caught up with Kinski-Jones for InStyle’s March issue, and she dished on everything from her wardrobe staples and skincare secrets to the hand-me-downs she’s scored from her famous family members. Scroll down for 13 things she revealed.