13 Things to Know About Our Style Crush Kenya Kinski-Jones

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Samantha Simon
Feb 15, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Kenya Kinski-Jones is officially on our must-watch list for fashion week. Whether she’s walking the runway for Chanel or sitting front row at Dolce & Gabbana, the 24-year-old model is having a major breakout moment—and we can't get enough. In addition to being named a face of Stella McCartney’s Pop fragrance along with fellow cool-girls Amandla Stenberg, Lordes “Lola” Leon, and Grimes last year, she’s posed alongside her real-life boyfriend, Will Peltz, for two Calvin Klein campaigns. And if it seems like Kinski-Jones is a total natural in the spotlight, that's because it’s in her blood: She’s the daughter of producer Quincy Jones and German model-actress Nastassja Kinski. Oh, and did we mention that Rashida Jones is her half sister? NBD.

We caught up with Kinski-Jones for InStyle’s March issue, and she dished on everything from her wardrobe staples and skincare secrets to the hand-me-downs she’s scored from her famous family members. Scroll down for 13 things she revealed.

1 of 13 Charley Gallay/WireImage

STYLE MANTRA 

“Do what you want and don’t follow any rules,” says Kinski-Jones. “It’s important to stay true to what you like without being swayed by anyone else.” 

Advertisement
2 of 13 whatgoesaroundnyc/Instagram

SHOPPING SPOT 

“What Goes Around Comes Around has so many unique pieces. It’s definitely pricey, so I don’t go all the time, but I love looking around and finding things that have their own history.” 

3 of 13 Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

STREET STAPLES

“For a simple but cool look, I like to throw a vintage jacket over a T-shirt and black ripped Paige jeans. I also wear Stella McCartney’s Elyse shoes or Topshop booties almost every day.” 

Advertisement
4 of 13 chanel/Instagram

GO-TO DESIGNERS

“Karl Lagerfeld is amazing. Chanel is such an iconic brand, but he always finds innovative ways to bring a contemporary feel to new collections. I also love Alexander Wang, Hedi Slimane, and, of course, Stella McCartney.” 

Advertisement
5 of 13 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

FASHION WEEK PHILOSOPHY

"I definitely tend to go for looks that are slightly more out-there than usual, because I feel like it's a week of celebrating. So I usually choose something that's a bit risky. Or even if it's not risky, then just something I like that's a little more dynamic than usual." 

Advertisement
6 of 13 Getty

ULTIMATE ICON 

“David Bowie was always pushing the envelope. He didn’t follow the norm or care about blurring the line between gender roles. He took risks, and he always stood out.” 

Advertisement
7 of 13 kenyakinskij/Instagram

HAUTE HAND-ME-DOWNS

“Rashida gave me two giant boxes of clothes when I first moved away for college, and I couldn’t wait to go through everything. I absolutely love her style. Every time we get together as a family, I ask where she got her outfit.” 

Advertisement
8 of 13 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

TOP TRENDS 

“I’m very into rose-tinted glasses right now, and I have a fun pair from Chanel that’s outlined with pearls. I also like to wear long flared pants every now and then. They remind me of Penny Lane in Almost Famous.” 

Advertisement
9 of 13 kenyakinskij/Instagram

MIXED MESSAGES 

“I’m attracted to duality, so I’ll pair a really feminine piece with something a bit boyish. It’s fun to wear a vintage T-shirt with heels or thigh-high boots with a colorblock sweatshirt.” 

Advertisement
10 of 13 Venturelli/Getty

COUPLE GOALS

"It’s funny, but [Will and I] don’t ever actually coordinate for events. We never check in to see whose outfit is going to match whose, but I’m glad that it works out. We’ve never actually been like, 'Okay, you’re wearing this, I’m wearing this.' We just both wear what we like and then call it a day."

Advertisement
11 of 13 hoskelsa/Instagram

INSTAGRAM INSPO

"I’ve never met Elsa Hosk before, but I really love her style. Every time I see her outfits on Instagram, I’m obsessed. She has a cool style with ‘60s vibes—it’s almost a little Francoise Hardy-like."

Advertisement
12 of 13 kenyakinskij/Instagram

SKINCARE SAVIOR 

I’ve been trying different products to see what works for my problem skin, and I recently started using Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum. It’s super moisturizing, so I put it on at night and my skin's really bright when I wake up.”

Advertisement
13 of 13 Venturelli/Getty

CLASSIC KEEPSAKES

“I have a ton of vintage stuff from my mom. An oversize yellow Moschino blazer with a smiley face on the back is one of my favorites.”

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!