13 of Kerry Washington's Favorite Things

Thomas Whiteside
Samantha Simon
Aug 12, 2016

Kerry Washington is known for rocking a sleek and polished wardrobe as political powerhouse Olivia Pope on Scandal. But in real life, she opts for a more down-to-earth vibe (when she’s not hitting the red carpet in gorgeous designer gowns, that is). 

Our September cover star had the casual-cool look down pat when she arrived to the set of our May photo shoot in New York City. Wearing minimal makeup and with her hair styled in a slicked-back bun, the pregnant actress—who’s currently expecting her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha—sported a simple black J. Crew ribbed tank paired with grey jeans, a black J. Brand leather jacket, and black Stuart Weitzman suede booties before swapping her street look for fall’s most coveted ready-to-wear (dresses by Dior, Proenza Schouler, and Victoria Beckham were among her faves of the day).

Between takes, Washington entertained one very VIP visitor: her 2-year-old daughter, Isabelle. The duo danced to Pharrell Williams’s song “Happy” and spent time hanging out with Washington’s longtime glam squad, makeup artist Corola Gonzalez and hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, while on set. “They’re like my family, so I’m very at ease around them,” said the star, whose natural beauty look at our shoot was created with a mix of hair and makeup products from Neutrogena (she serves as creative consultant and brand ambassador for the company), as well as two shades of nail polish from her new Washington D.C. collection for OPI

After our shoot, we played a game of “If I Could Only” with Washington where she dished on her favorite things, from beauty products and fashion finds to travel spots and hostess gifts. Scroll down for her top picks, and see her full feature in the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download today.

Wear one color 

“Black.”

Sport one comfy shoe

“The Fenty Creeper. Obsessed with my new whites ones.” ($140; available August 25th on puma.com.)

Pick one perfume

“I choose my fragrance according to the character I’m playing. When I was filming Confirmation, I wore Trésor because that’s what Anita Hill actually wore in the ’90s.”

Dress in one designer

“When Yves Saint Laurent designed for Dior. It’s the most timeless and elegant moment in fashion.” 

Use one foundation

“Neutrogena Healthy Skin Liquid Makeup in Cocoa.”

Give one hostess gift

“The cast album to Hamilton.”

Shop for one item 

“Sneakers. I feel strong in heels. And I feel strong in sneakers. But sneakers have been in my blood longer. They keep me connected to my hip-hop upbringing.” 

Put on one shade of nail polish

“OPI Inside the Isabelletway. It’s named for my daughter.” 

Master one beauty trick

“Scheduling eight non-negotiable hours of sleep every night.” 

Apply one skin-care product

“Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel.” 

Meet one president or first lady

“I’ve already met and hung out with the only person we know of who’ll get to be both!” 

Stay at one hotel

“The Singita Serengeti House in Tanzania.”

Style my hair one way

“Right now, in two cornrows. It's the way my mom braided my hair when I was a little girl. It's still my fave.” 

