13 Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

Didn’t get the chance to thumb through your Instagram feed this weekend? Here is what you missed: Kerry Washington gave us a backstage shot at the Teen Choice Awards, Emmy Rossum snapped some scenery from her picturesque road trip, Nina Dobrev brought her childhood “sandbox friend” to her first red carpet event ever and Zac Posen brunched like a king. Click through to see more of our favorite celebrity Instagrams that are definitely worthy of a double-tap.

