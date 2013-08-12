13 Instagram Photos You May Have Missed This Weekend

Andrea Cheng
Aug 12, 2013 @ 5:36 pm

Didn’t get the chance to thumb through your Instagram feed this weekend? Here is what you missed: Kerry Washington gave us a backstage shot at the Teen Choice Awards, Emmy Rossum snapped some scenery from her picturesque road trip, Nina Dobrev brought her childhood “sandbox friend” to her first red carpet event ever and Zac Posen brunched like a king. Click through to see more of our favorite celebrity Instagrams that are definitely worthy of a double-tap.

1 of 13 Instagram/Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington took a backstage shot at the Teen Choice Awards right before she walked on stage.
2 of 13 Instagram/Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum

Road trip! Emmy Rossum snapped a picturesque view on her scenic drive.
3 of 13 Instagram/Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries star posted a pic of her and her childhood bestie en route to the Teen Choice Awards, tagging it #sandboxfriends. Adorable!
4 of 13 Instagram/Zac Posen

Zac Posen

Now this is a feast! The designer had a late brunch at home, digging into "homemade watercress/fennel goat cheese quiche, blueberry ginger tart, lots of fresh fruit and tea!"
5 of 13 Instagram/Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama

The First Lady snaps selfies too! She lounged on the lawn with the friendliest dog in the world Bo and called attention to helping National Geographic reach the Guiness World Record for largest online animal photo album.
6 of 13 Instagram/Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush reversed the cameras on to her audience. She spoke to them "about being a global citizen and women changing the world at #FourthEstateSummit" and reminded all of us that girls rule the world!
7 of 13 Instagram/Rihanna

Rihanna

The singer took a break from her series of selfies to post one of her mom at age 21, tagging it #legend.
8 of 13 Instagram/Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne

Get up close and personal with Bella Thorne. She zeroed in on her makeup and the Candies pumps she wore to the Teen Choice Awards
9 of 13 Instagram/Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling showcased her impressive (and hilarious) fan art skills in preparation for the Breaking Bad season 5 premiere.
10 of 13 Instagram/Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe kept a memento of her son and Yorkie Hairy becoming fast friends over the weekend.
11 of 13 Instagram/Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy

Rachel Roy kicked off the weekend with a Flashback Friday shot of when she first journeyed to an orphanage in Ghana, Africa: "some of my most imp work, figuring out how to provide jobs- thank u to all that help me do just that day after day."
12 of 13 Instagram/Lea Michele

Lea Michele

You're not the only who takes pictures of food. Lea Michele documented her decadent dinner Saturday night.
13 of 13 Instagram/Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow

A couple days before her appearance at the Teen Choice Awards, Brittany Snow planned a staycation with her BFFs.

