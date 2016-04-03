The 13 Best, Boy Band-iest Moments from Syfy's Dead 7

Forever proving that Syfy knows how to up the stakes on campy original programming, the boy band zombie western Dead 7 premiered last night. Featuring members of Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, 98 Degrees, and O Town—as well as some expertly placed pop culture cameos—Dead 7 created a mashup that took advantage of the growing '90s nostalgia movement, the zombie fascination amplified by The Walking Dead, and interest (we guess?) in Westerns.

The result was a movie that had us asking: is this a fever dream? It just might have been. Quickly, let's review the key boy band-related cast members:

Nick Carter (BSB) as Jack, the hero

Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) as Billy, the, uh, other hero

Joey Fatone (*NSYNC) as Whiskey Joe, the comic relief

Howie Dorough (BSB) as Vaquero, the sharp-shooter

Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC) as Mayor Shelby, the guy who's lost all control

Erik Michael Estrada (O-Town) as Komodo, the good-guy ninja

AJ McLean (BSB) as Johnny Vermillion, the evil right-hand man of lead baddie, Apocalypta.

The story is simple. A group of seven "crazy" gunslingers come together in the post-apocalyptic West to get rid of a roving zombie cult of the undead (called "copperheads"), led by an expressive she-demon named Apocalypta. Some of the heroes and villians are dressed in old timey Western attire or steampunk accessories, while others are intriguingly styled in modern hunting threads. It's confusing and wonderful. Below, we've chosen our 13 favorite moments of the show. All we have to say is: please let there be a sequel.