13 of Bella Hadid’s Favorite Things

Kacper Kasprzyk
Samantha Simon
Jul 05, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

As anyone who follows Bella Hadid on Instagram knows, the 20-year-old model is the epitome of cool. Whether she’s on location for a glamorous photoshoot or  hanging out with famous friends like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin on a yacht in Cannes, Hadid always looks flawless—and effortlessly so. She’s constantly inspiring fashion and beauty trends, and, quite frankly, we can’t get enough.

Since Hadid is one of our major style muses at the moment, we wanted to know what currently ranks on her list of favorites. So for our August issue, we asked our cover star to spill on all of her must-haves, from the hair product she can’t live without to her go-to late night snack. Scroll down for 13 of Hadid’s top picks.

SMILE SAVIOR

SMILE SAVIOR

“KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask.”

"KNC Beauty All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask."
COOLEST KICKS

COOLEST KICKS

“Nike Classic Cortez.”

"Nike Classic Cortez."
DREAM HOTEL

DREAM HOTEL

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora.”

MANE ESSENTIAL

MANE ESSENTIAL

“Ouai Wave Spray.”

"Ouai Wave Spray."
ULTIMATE MEAL

ULTIMATE MEAL

“Burger at Ferdi in Paris.”

DENIM OBSESSION

DENIM OBSESSION

“Re/Done jeans.”

"Re/Done jeans."
BEST BLUSH

BEST BLUSH

“Dior Diorblush Sculpt Contouring Powder Blush.”

"Dior Diorblush Sculpt Contouring Powder Blush."
TOP INSTAGRAM TO FOLLOW

TOP INSTAGRAM TO FOLLOW

@balleralert.”

SHOPPING SPOT

SHOPPING SPOT

Chrome Hearts in New York City.”

FAVORITE GIRLS' NIGHT ACTIVITY

FAVORITE GIRLS’ NIGHT ACTIVITY

“Chilling with my girlfriends on my couch."

EYE OPENER

EYE OPENER

“Dior Diorshow Pump ’N’ Volume Mascara.”

"Dior Diorshow Pump 'N' Volume Mascara."
STYLE ICON

STYLE ICON

“Cher.”

13 of 13 Getty

GO-TO LATE-NIGHT SNACK

“Chicken nuggets and french fries.

