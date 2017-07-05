13 of Bella Hadid’s Favorite Things

As anyone who follows Bella Hadid on Instagram knows, the 20-year-old model is the epitome of cool. Whether she’s on location for a glamorous photoshoot or hanging out with famous friends like Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin on a yacht in Cannes, Hadid always looks flawless—and effortlessly so. She’s constantly inspiring fashion and beauty trends, and, quite frankly, we can’t get enough.

Since Hadid is one of our major style muses at the moment, we wanted to know what currently ranks on her list of favorites. So for our August issue, we asked our cover star to spill on all of her must-haves, from the hair product she can’t live without to her go-to late night snack. Scroll down for 13 of Hadid’s top picks.