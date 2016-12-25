12 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Barbara Palvin

Samantha Simon
Dec 25, 2016 @ 9:00 am

Barbara Palvin is no stranger to the spotlight. The 23-year-old Hungarian model’s career kicked off over a decade ago, when she was first discovered on the streets of Budapest. She made her official runway début for Prada at Milan Fashion Week in 2010, and she’s been working steadily for major fashion houses including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Miu Miu ever since. But Palvin isn’t just earning attention on the runway. From her makeup-free selfies on Instagram to her casual-cool street looks, she’s constantly turning heads—and we’re crushing on her style in a major way. 

When we caught up with Palvin for our January issue (now on newsstands and available for digital download) she revealed that she’s still discovering the world of fashion—despite the fact that it's been a huge part of her life since the age of 13. “I’m definitely still trying to find my own style,” she said. “My go-to outfit used to be a hoodie with tight jeans and sneakers. Now, I’ve started to wear heels more often. I still like to be comfortable, but my wardrobe is elegant and sexy, too.” 

Scroll down for 12 things that Palvin revealed about her style, from her favorite designers and travel must-haves to her penchant for black clothes and snapbacks.

STYLE MANTRA 

“It’s really important for me to be comfortable in my own skin,” Palvin says. “If I don’t feel good in something, I’ll never wear it.” 

RED CARPET APPROACH

“I try to highlight the parts of my body that I think are strongest, like my small waist. Some people are fine showing a lot of skin, but I’m a little shy. I’m never going to put too much out there.” 

LABELS SHE LOVES

“I’ve been wearing a lot of Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini recently for events, and Alexander Wang makes amazing everyday pieces. But I don’t put something on just because of the brand—it’s more important to me that it fits well.” 

STREET STAPLES 

 “‘Easy’ is my key word. I’m most comfortable in an oversize T-shirt with high boots.”

COLOR THEORY

“Black is flattering, and I think it makes everything look very clean and luxurious, especially when you see yourself in pictures later.” 

FOOTWEAR FAVES 

Christian Louboutin is my red-carpet go-to. I also wear Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma sneakers all the time, as well as boots from Palvini, the shoe store that my family owns in Budapest.”  

PLANE CLOTHES

“For the airport I usually borrow a friend’s giant men’s hoodie and training pants.”

GO-TO ACCESSORIES

“I love wearing backpacks, because they’re easy to carry and give me a casual look. And I never forget my sunglasses.”

MAKEUP MIX

“I'm very into wearing a dark bordeaux lip right now. But I like the natural look, too. Everything that I’ve learned everything about beauty has come from backstage, because I was 13 when I started and had no idea about anything.”

SUITCASE STRATEGY 

“When I travel for work, I pack my luggage for all kinds of weather. I never know what might happen—I could end up in Iceland, and then I’d be glad I had my winter coat.” 

SLEEK SOUVENIR 

“When I was 16, I was given my first-ever present from work: a pair of Jitrois leather pants. I still have them to this day. And I recently wore another one of his designs—a full leather catsuit—during Paris Fashion Week.” 

FASHION EVOLUTION 

“I’ve always preferred being casual and sporty, but as I get older I’m trying to dress more feminine. My outfit usually depends on my mood, though. One day I’ll wear something super-delicate and girlie, and then the next day I’m like, ‘Yo, what’s up?’ and dressing totally different with a snapback on.”

