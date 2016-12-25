12 Things to Know About Our Style Crush, Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin is no stranger to the spotlight. The 23-year-old Hungarian model’s career kicked off over a decade ago, when she was first discovered on the streets of Budapest. She made her official runway début for Prada at Milan Fashion Week in 2010, and she’s been working steadily for major fashion houses including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Miu Miu ever since. But Palvin isn’t just earning attention on the runway. From her makeup-free selfies on Instagram to her casual-cool street looks, she’s constantly turning heads—and we’re crushing on her style in a major way.

When we caught up with Palvin for our January issue (now on newsstands and available for digital download) she revealed that she’s still discovering the world of fashion—despite the fact that it's been a huge part of her life since the age of 13. “I’m definitely still trying to find my own style,” she said. “My go-to outfit used to be a hoodie with tight jeans and sneakers. Now, I’ve started to wear heels more often. I still like to be comfortable, but my wardrobe is elegant and sexy, too.”

Scroll down for 12 things that Palvin revealed about her style, from her favorite designers and travel must-haves to her penchant for black clothes and snapbacks.