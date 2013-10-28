12 Instagram Photos That You May Have Missed This Weekend

Courtesy (3)
Jennifer Davis
Oct 28, 2013 @ 7:13 pm

What were your favorite celebrities up to this weekend? From early Halloween festivities to some best friend time, Lea Michele, Ashley Madekwe, Drew Barrymore, and more were all making the most of a beautiful fall weekend. No time to scroll through your own feed? We round-up the 12 best Instagram shots. Click through the gallery to see the photos that we think are worthy of a double tap.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Drew Barrymore

It was a bestie reunion for Drew Barrymore and her gal Gucci Westman! #OldFriendsRule
2 of 12 Courtesy

Ashley Madekwe

"Obviously this is a girl group waiting to happen..." she captioned while posing with the Evil Queen from 'Snow White' and Maleficent from 'Sleeping Beauty' at Disneyland.
3 of 12 Courtesy

Lea Michele

Take a cue from Lea Michele for your Halloween costume this year-she looks adorable! The actress got into the spooky spirit early with a girlfriend.
4 of 12 Courtesy

Shay Mitchell

The actress is a leaf peeper! Mitchell took a road trip to check out the changing foliage, and looked super stylish in a fall-ready ensemble.
5 of 12 Courtesy

Patrick J. Adams

Many celebrities took a moment to pay tribute to the late Lou Reed, including 'Suit's' star Patrick J. Adams who posted this photo. "Good luck on the wild side. RIP," he captioned.
6 of 12 Courtesy

Lauren Conrad

Got into the fall spirit with a pumpkin carving contest! Looking spooky, Lauren.
7 of 12 Courtesy

Kevin Jonas

The three things Kevin Jonas needs in life: video games, a glass of red wine, and ray bans, of course.
8 of 12 Courtesy

Jennifer Hudson

Hey, girl! You're looking fierce. Jennifer Hudson posted this collage of her posing with her newly cropped 'do before the BET’s Black Girls Rock! show.
9 of 12 Courtesy

James Franco

Another day, another selfie. James Franco greeted his fans while promoting his new book.
10 of 12 Courtesy

Rihanna

Kicked off the weekend with an adorable collage to wish her good friend Katy Perry a very Happy Birthday. Can we be friends?
11 of 12 Courtesy

Kristin Davis

It's a ruff life for Kristin Davis's pup. Her furry friend embraced the lazy Sunday mantra with a nap.
12 of 12 Courtesy

Madonna

A gorgeous sunset to end another weekend! Madonna captured this beautiful shot on Sunday.

