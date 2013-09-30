The 12 Best Star Instagrams You Should Check Out from the Weekend

Too busy to check your Instagram feed this weekend? No worries! We rounded up all the best celebrity snaps from the social media app. From Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Breaking Bad themed trip to New Mexico to Miranda Kerr's scenic view of Paris to Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe's birthday celebrations, these photos are definitely worthy of a double tap. Click through the gallery to see more of our favorite grams of the weekend.

