The 12 Best Star Instagrams You Should Check Out from the Weekend

Courtesy (3)
Jennifer Davis
Sep 30, 2013 @ 1:52 pm

Too busy to check your Instagram feed this weekend? No worries! We rounded up all the best celebrity snaps from the social media app. From Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Breaking Bad themed trip to New Mexico to Miranda Kerr's scenic view of Paris to Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe's birthday celebrations, these photos are definitely worthy of  a double tap. Click through the gallery to see more of our favorite grams of the weekend.

MORE:
• Follow InStyle on Instagram!
• Britney Spears' Video Teaser on Instagram
Scott Eastwood's Shirtless Instagram

1 of 12 Courtesy

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

got into the 'Breaking Bad' spirit with a trip to Albuquerque. “I’m waiting for you Walter White. #BreakingBad #Albuquerque."
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Miranda Kerr

snapped this view of Paris while in town for fashion week. “J’adore Paris,” she wrote.
3 of 12 Coutesy

Jessica Alba

helped Rachel Zoe celebrate her husband Rodger Berman’s birthday!
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Zac Posen

prepared this gourmet meal: "Penne #pasta Sunday #cookingwithzac," he captioned.
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Mindy Kaling

and Lena Dunham had a Saturday night slumber party. “Original Girl enjoying Blerta on #snl's Girls at my house.”
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Julianne Hough

participated in post brunch exercise with Nina Dobrev and their friend Morgan Beau. “Lunges after our southern breakfast! #peanutbutterfrenchtoastwithbananas #sweetpotatopancakes #bltsandwich #cilantropancakes #atlanta #girlswhoeat.”
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Lucy Hale

cozied up to a new furry friend. “Need him. Actually Drew got him. All I need is Jack and my boy,” she wrote.
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

Jennie Garth

“Apparently kids are recyclable #fridayfun,” joked Jennie Garth.
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Tori Spelling

went to the petting zoo with her daughter! “According to Hattie our next animal needs to be a cow like her little friend Norman here #cowcuteness.”
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Bella Thorne

prepped for the series finale of Breaking Bad with a dinner out. “Family and friends dinner before breaking bad!!!#breakingbad #itstheend.”
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

Maria Shriver

snapped a photo of her son’s hamburger birthday cake. “Happy birthday to my son, @CShriver573, who turns16 today. He's smart, funny, kind and loved by all.#theman,” she wrote.
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Emily Maynard

took a photo of her daughter Ricki channeling her inner Merida! “I knew there was a reason I made all those grown men watch Brave,” Maynard captioned.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!