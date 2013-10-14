The 12 Best Celebrity Instagram Photos from This Weekend

Jennifer Davis
Oct 14, 2013 @ 4:20 pm

Another weekend has come and gone, and that means that celebrities were out and about documenting their favorite moments from around the globe on Instagram! Didn’t have a chance to keep up with all of the snaps? We’ve rounded up our 12 favorite photos from the weekend to make sure you don’t miss a thing. From Hugh Jackman's tourist shot at the Great Wall of China, Rihanna's one-on-one time with a giraffe in South Africa, and Jennifer Hudson’s wedding singer duties, click through the best 'grams of the weekend.

Hugh Jackman

isn’t above a tourist picture! “Awesome visit to The Great Wall of China. Beijing is incredible,” he wrote.
Rihanna

enjoyed a day at a zoo in South Africa, where she had one of her friends snap this picture of her feeding a giraffe.
Jennifer Hudson

took on the role of wedding singer during a friend's wedding. “Congrats! Honored to sing for you special day!” she captioned.
Kelly Osbourne

threw up the peace sign with pal Dermot O’Leary in this fun party shot.
James Franco

kept his selfie game alive by taking this group shot outside of The Strand bookstore in New York City. Can you spot him?
Neil Patrick Harris

took this cute picture of his daughter on her birthday. “Happy 3rd Birthday, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris! Love you SOOO much!”
Neil Patrick Harris

couldn’t leave out his son who also celebrated a birthday: “Happy 3rd Birthday, Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris! Love you SOOO much, too!”
Tori Spelling

wrote along with a photo of these sweet looking treats, “It’s an #easybakeoven kind of morning! Stella loves baking!!”
Jennie Garth

caught the fog rolling out over the bay in San Francisco.
Mindy Kaling

told fans the reason behind her holiday-themed mani. “Christmas nails in October? We must be about to shoot #themindyproject Christmas episode,” she wrote.
Jesse Metcalfe

gave two of his young pals a lift at the Dallas Cowboys game. “Showing off on the sidelines with my girls,” he wrote.
Harry Styles

couldn’t resist taking a shot of this bright green car and accompanying vanity plate.

