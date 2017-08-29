Orlando Bloom and Demi Lovato Cuddling Elephants Will Melt Your Heart

ddlovato/Instagram
Samantha Simon
Aug 29, 2017 @ 11:15 am

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram recently, you’ve likely noticed that it’s a full-on trunk show—and we’re not talking about the shopping variety. Elephants have been popping up all over famous feeds, making appearances in celebs' mid-safari snaps as well as ‘grams that support wildlife rescue missions. And because each and every photo instantly put a smile on our faces, we decided to round up some of our all-time favorite majestic moments between celebrities and the gentle giants.

Scroll down to see the stars who have cozied up to elephants, from Britney Spears and Orlando Bloom to Leonardo DiCaprio and Demi Lovato.

Britney Spears

Maggie Q

Anderson Cooper

Demi Lovato

Caption this. Wait actually... don't. 😂 🐘🐘🐘🐘

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Romeo Beckham (on dad David's feed)

Mr Cool @romeobeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Chanel Iman

Safari 🐘 🇹🇿 #Tanzania #serengeti

A post shared by Chanel Iman (@chaneliman) on

Kristin Davis

Orlando Bloom

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

Gisele Bündchen

It saddens me that in the 21st century there are still many endangered wildlife species. Continued poaching still threatening to wipe out populations of rhinos and elephants. If we want a better future, we also have to take care of the wildlife. If you hurt one species you´re hurting them all, including us humans. I would like to invite everyone to take part in this campaign to end Illegal Trade in Wildlife by simply spreading the word wherever you can. It is also important not to buy illegal wildlife of any kind. I believe we create our own reality by making choices, and we are the only ones capable of changing the reality we live in.#InOurHands #WorldWildlifeDay #WWD2016 #love @dswt 🐘🐆🐅🐋 Me entristece saber que em pleno século 21 ainda existam muitas espécies selvagens ameaçadas de extinção. A caça ilegal ameaça dizimar as populações de rinocerontes e elefantes, por exemplo. Se queremos um futuro melhor, também temos de cuidar da vida selvagem. Se você fere uma espécie, está ferindo a todas, incluindo nós, seres humanos. Gostaria de convidar a todos para participar desta campanha para acabar com o comércio ilegal de animais selvagens, compartilhando essas informações como puder. Também é importante não comprar nenhum tipo de vida selvagem. Acredito que criamos nossa própria realidade através das escolhas que fazemos e somos os únicos capazes de mudar a realidade em que vivemos.

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Lupita Nyong'o

Leonardo DiCaprio

The lowland #rainforest of the Leuser Ecosystem are considered the world’s best remaining habitat for the critically endangered Sumatran #elephant. In these forests, ancient elephant migratory paths are still used by some of the last #wild herds of Sumatran elephants. But the expansion of Palm Oil plantations is fragmenting the #forest and cutting off key elephant migratory corridors, making it more difficult for elephant families to find adequate sources of food and water. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is supporting local partners to establish a mega-fauna sanctuary in the Leuser Ecosystem, last place on Earth where Sumatran orangutans, tigers, rhinos and elephants coexist in the wild. Click the link in the bio to stand with @haka_sumatra as they fight to protect the Leuser Ecosystem. #SaveLeuserEcosystem #Indonesia

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) on

