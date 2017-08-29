Orlando Bloom and Demi Lovato Cuddling Elephants Will Melt Your Heart

ddlovato/Instagram
If you’ve scrolled through Instagram recently, you’ve likely noticed that it’s a full-on trunk show—and we’re not talking about the shopping variety. Elephants have been popping up all over famous feeds, making appearances in celebs' mid-safari snaps as well as ‘grams that support wildlife rescue missions. And because each and every photo instantly put a smile on our faces, we decided to round up some of our all-time favorite majestic moments between celebrities and the gentle giants.
Scroll down to see the stars who have cozied up to elephants, from Britney Spears and Orlando Bloom to Leonardo DiCaprio and Demi Lovato.