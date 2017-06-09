11 of Nicole Kidman's Favorite Things

Both onscreen and off, Nicole Kidman is constantly surprising us. Career-wise, she’s a total chameleon—seriously, how many women could pull off cabaret in Moulin Rouge, earn a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her moving performance in Lion, and then tear at our heart strings as the battered Celeste on Big Little Lies? Off-camera, Kidman keeps us on our toes in terms of her fashion choices. She pulls off casual-cool better than anyone while strolling around Nashville with husband Keith Urban and their kids, but when she hits the red carpet, you never know what you’ll get (Parrots? CheckFifty Shades-esque lace? You got it.). 

Kidman never fails to serve up major style inspo, and her looks often rank among our top picks across the board. But what is she currently loving? We asked our July cover star to spill on all of her must-haves, from fashion and beauty essentials to her all-time favorite album (hint: it’s one of her hubby’s). Scroll down for her full list of faves, and for more on Kidman, pick up InStyle's July issue, now on newsstands and available for digital download.

Splurge Item

“OMEGA Speedmaster 38MM Co-Axial Chronometer Chronograph.”

Hotel Hot Spot

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera takes such good care of us, and they have the most amazing food.”

Summer Must-Have

“Neutrogena Ultra Sheer SPF for my kids and myself going into summer.” 

Top Designer 

“My go-to designer is always changing, but I love what Raf Simons is doing for Calvin Klein at the moment.” 

Most-Loved Album 

Ripcord [by Keith Urban].”

Power Pants

“Any pants by Céline.” 

Signature Scent

“Santa Maria Novella Acqua di Colonia Muschio.”

Dream Destination

“London. I love the theatre, the culture, the food, and the beautiful parks.”

Date Night Activity

"A big bed, a room with a view, bedroom jams, and take out."

Lip Pick

“Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Shine in Soft Blush.”

Travel Essential

“My pillow in a Frette pillow case.”

