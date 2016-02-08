The 11 Hottest Ryan Reynolds Moments of All Time

Matthew Brookes
Jennifer Ferrise
Feb 08, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

If Ryan Reynolds's Super Bowl ad for Hyundai wasn’t enough to get you pumped for his return to the big screen, we don’t know what will. And the good news is you won’t have to wait long for your next trip to Ryanville.

This Friday, the 39-year-old actor brings his signature six-pack to Marvel's anti-superhero film, Deadpool. And in true Reynolds style, the character is much more than your average vigilante. With a filthy sense of humor and quick quips for days, Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, has a distinctly confident, yet not quite cocky demeanor that we've come to love in many of Reynolds's alter egos like Van Wilder and Green Lantern.

In real life, the star says he’s a little more subdued ("I don't have that kind of swagger,” he told InStyle), but we still think he's just as sexy. Scroll down to see 11 of his hottest moments ever, both on-screen and off.

1 of 11 © New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

As Hannibal King in Blade: Trinity, 2004.

2 of 11 © MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

As George Lutz in Amityville Horror, 2005.

3 of 11 © Walt Disney Co./Courtesy Everett Collection

As Andrew Paxton in The Proposal, 2009.

4 of 11 © 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

As Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: The Wolverine, 2009. 

5 of 11 Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

At the Green Lantern premiere in Los Angeles, 2011.

6 of 11 Courtesy Everett Collection

As Curtis in Mississippi Grind, 2015.

7 of 11 Instagram/@blakelively

On Instagram, 2015.

8 of 11 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

At the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, 2015.

9 of 11 Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

At the Woman in Gold premiere in Berlin, 2015.

10 of 11 Neil Mockford/Getty Images

At BBC Studios in London, 2016.

11 of 11 © 20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

As Wade Wilson/Deadpool in Deadpool, 2016.

