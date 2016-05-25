11 Times Ryan Gosling Sizzled While Promoting The Nice Guy—You’re Welcome

We don’t need to see any images of Ryan Gosling to envision that trademark smile and his accompanying hot bod. But sometimes, a closer look doesn’t hurt. That’s why we’ve gathered together a finely curated selection of must-see images of the actor posing on red carpets and giving bonafide hilarious interviews while promoting his latest flick, The Nice Guy.

Yes, the 35-year-old actor turns heads in dapper suits that are perfectly tailored to his physique, but he's also exhibited a daring side when it comes to fashion, rocking vintage-inspired outfits and looks that—best of all—showcase his finest assets. And while the father of two is taken—Eva Mendes, you’re one lucky lady—ogling over his good looks is never a bad idea.

Below, 11 times the actor put the capital H in hot.