11 Times Ryan Gosling Sizzled While Promoting The Nice Guy—You’re Welcome

We don’t need to see any images of Ryan Gosling to envision that trademark smile and his accompanying hot bod. But sometimes, a closer look doesn’t hurt. That’s why we’ve gathered together a finely curated selection of must-see images of the actor posing on red carpets and giving bonafide hilarious interviews while promoting his latest flick, The Nice Guy.

Yes, the 35-year-old actor turns heads in dapper suits that are perfectly tailored to his physique, but he's also exhibited a daring side when it comes to fashion, rocking vintage-inspired outfits and looks that—best of all—showcase his finest assets. And while the father of two is taken—Eva Mendes, you’re one lucky lady—ogling over his good looks is never a bad idea.

Below, 11 times the actor put the capital H in hot.

ITALIAN CHARM

Gosling took cues from the handsomeness of Italian men and kept it dapper in a navy-toned suit for the premiere of The Nice Guys in Rome. The actor slicked his hair back, rocked a trimmed beard, and let the precisely tailored elements of his getup do the talking. His bow tie stayed perfectly put and matched the silky shine of his jacket’s lapels. As for the shoes, a little patent leather goes a long way. Gosling also mastered the art of posing for the cameras with finesse, making a fist with one hand and tucking the other into his pocket. Swoon.

THAT ‘70s SHOW

Gosling stopped by New York City’s recently opened downtown theater, Metrograph, and surprised us with a look that exudes vintage cool. He matched the red carpet’s step and repeat signage with a two-toned yellow button-up that screams all things ‘70s. To combat the casual nature of the piece, he styled it with a black blazer and (what else?) that award-worthy smile. 

TV TIME

Don’t think a language barrier can stop Gosling from winning over the ladies across the pond. He appeared on the Italian TV show Che Tempo Che Fa in Milan and lent his winning smile to the camera. For the more laid back outing, Gosling played with patterns and threw on a comfortable gray blazer styled above a crisp white shirt. Like any gentleman, he also paid close attention to his accessories thanks to a silver watch with a pastel yellow face. 

COLOR PLAY

Before stepping inside London’s Odeon Cinema, the 35-year-old hunk switched things up and posed for the cameras in an emerald green look that’s far different from the typical all-black movie premiere ensemble. The daytime, casual look was just that and Gosling still managed to throw in an extra layer of refinement with a belt. 

WINNING SMILE

Gosling isn’t all about delivering dressed-up ensembles. While stopping by the SiriusXM studios in New York City, he showed off his ability to keep it stylish yet sporty. Yes, we’re obsessed with how handsome the actor looks while laughing, but it’s his jacket that’s also worthy of a little love. The athletic, bomber-like piece features red, silver, white, and gray graphics and he strategically wore it over a plain off-white shirt. Once again, he turned to his go-to watch.

Southern California Flair

Back in Hollywood, Gosling hit the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre for another one of the movie’s premieres. This time, the actor took cues from the warmer Los Angeles weather and went the blue route in a suit that, as always, fit his super toned body like a glove. Check out his pastel blue tie, which shows his affinity for color, along with small, easy-to-miss details, like the brown buttons across his pants and jacket. He didn’t change up his ‘do or the length of his beard for this one, but there’s one asset we’re ogling over in this shot: his cute booty.

WEEKEND READY

Oozing cool, the actor discussed his latest flick at AOL Build’s Speaker Series in New York, during which he sported a look any stylish gent would wear to, say, a weekend brunch. His outfit consisted of black jeans, a white T-shirt, and a white varsity jacket that kept his entire look minimal. Gosling once again delivered that adorable smile.

SUPER DAPPER

Cannes we help you with that tie? At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Gosling opted for a black-tie look that we’re seriously in love with. His white suit jacket gave him an additional layer of charisma, and the way he tucks at his bow tie proves he’s definitely confident in his own skin.

BLACK TIE APPROPRIATE

Here’s another view of his super hot look at Cannes. 

SOUTH OF FRANCE EASE

While posing for the cameras at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Gosling tucked his hands into his pockets and smoldered with a seductive stare. It’s not just his natural looks that caught our eye. He wore a navy jacket with matching pants, a striped shirt, and patent leather shoes. Was Gosling born with an A+ sense of style? It certainly appears that way.

ONE LAST LOOK

Because why not?

