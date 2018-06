Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Having trained in martial arts for her early films, Yeoh did many of her own stunts. Her fighting style, which she employed to brilliant effect in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, draws upon the discipline she learned as a young ballet student, first in Malaysia and then at London's Royal Academy of Dance. Yeoh told us she'd like to bring awareness of the spiritual values of martial arts to a wider audience: "It can be lethal, but it's not about attacking. It's about defending your honor and the people you love. And the moves can be very sexy.”